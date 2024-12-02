fbpx
December Favourites: What we’re loving right now

This month we’re focusing on the things that give summer vibes, from books about cricket, to indie pop, and sugary sweets

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

READ                                                                                                                                                                                  Who doesn’t love an enemies-to-diehard-besties trope? James Knight’s Spirit of the Warriors is a story of a child who moves from Delhi to a small drought-affected town in Australia and strikes a friendship with a local boy, through their shared interest in cricket. Whilst children’s books are notorious for their not-so-subtle moralising, this book is genuinely entertaining. With the decades bond between Australia and India forged through cricket, it’s surprising that this dynamic between the two cultures hasn’t been more explored in the literary space. But with Knight’s latest, perhaps things will take a turn.

James Knight’s ‘Spirit of the Warriors’ is a heartwarming book about friendship that traverses boundaries (Source: LinkedIn)

WATCH

A sympathetic family man who after years of suffering through poverty engages in a money laundering scheme; that’s the premise of Lucky Baskhar. Sure, these “eat the rich” films are nothing new, but what is unique is the way that the story is told. With regular breaks of the fourth wall, clever use of graphics and despite its subject matter, genuinely funny jokes, the film puts a spin on a set-up that we’re all too familiar with. But with all said and done…do you really need a reason to watch a movie starring Dulquer Salmaan?

‘Lucky Baskhar’ has it all – suspense, humour, and a great plot. It is bound to be a December Favourite (Source: IMDb)

LISTEN

Up and coming musician Tushar’s latest EP can only be described as the auditory equivalent of sunshine. The Indian-Australian’s music, which has simple but energetic melodies, sounds like something that could be found in a teen flick. But what makes his music different is his storytelling. Songs like Bloodshot Eyes recount what it’s like to feel stuck in a relationship, whilst Feels Like a Start embodies the playfulness of two people getting to know each other. So, if you feel like unlocking your inner hippie this Christmas, then Tushar’s music is sure to get you in the mood.

Tushar’s music, a guaranteed December Favourite, will pump you up over the holidays (Source: Instagram)

EAT

Christmas is a time to go big or go home when it comes to cooking, so why not impress your guests with something a little left field? Bebinca was originally a dish that was made by a highly resourceful nun who just couldn’t bear to waste excess egg yolks. Nowadays, egg yolks are bought in excess just to make this beloved dish (so beloved that it has become central to Goan cultural identity). And no fancy ingredients are required either, simply eggs, coconut milk, ghee, and nutmeg powder, and you’re well on your way to go.

This sugary cake is an integral part of Goan cuisine (Source: Canva)

Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi is an emerging journalist who is deeply passionate about writing on topics such as literature, art and politics

