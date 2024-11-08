Indian Link Loves: November Favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Shattered by Hanif Kureishi is a book that was born out of a resolution to make something beautiful out of tragedy. After a seemingly benign accident left him a tetraplegic, Kureishi has had to grapple with the grief of losing a sense of self and with the question of how to reconcile his present with his past. But the fact that Kureishi still manages to weave his characteristic wit through his work means that he (and his readers) can rest assured that at least the writer in him continues to thrive.

WATCH

It’s a crossover that us South Asian Dune fans may have fantasised about, but which we never thought could actually happen. So hearing that Bollywood darling Tabu was cast in Dune: Prophecy, was a lesson in the power of collective manifestation. When you think about it, who better than her to epitomise the grace of the political sisterhood called the Bene Gesserit whilst also confidently acting alongside Hollywood veterans? Promising to be a tale that uncovers the juicy political secrets of the Dune franchise, we already know that this will be a November favourite.

LISTEN

It’s not enough to just listen to Raveena Aurora, you need to experience her music. That means bingeing her music videos and looking through all her Instagram posts, because her fashion is as exuberant as her music. But we get it, when you’re presented with seven years’ worth of albums, it’s hard to know where to start. Lucky for you, Raveena has just released a film featuring songs from her latest album Where the Butterflies go in the Rain, which is a great way to dive into her music and to understand the artist behind it.

EAT

MasterChef Australia has been the starting point for many Aussie food obsessions, and recently, our favourite street food pani puri received its shining moment. Pani puri is loved for its versatility; in fact, it’s so versatile that people have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We now have Mexican pani puris with guacamole; sweet pani puris which have, dare I say it…chocolate, and pani puri shots. This last one is where the puri is placed on top of a shot glass of any flavoured liquid you wish, and yes, that includes vodka.

