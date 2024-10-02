Indian Link Loves: October Favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Clearly, in Shashi Tharoor’s mind, writing a weekly column on words for three years was not sufficient to reveal the beauty of the English language. In his new book A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays, Tharoor is no longer constrained by the 800-word limit and fully embraces his public identity as a vocabulary fanatic. From exploring the origins of words, to the confounding rules of grammar to the masterful use of language by writers, Tharoor’s book is a dream for any wordsmith whizz or grammar geek (or an alliterative author, like me).

WATCH

Imagine a show that does all the following: presents an arranged marriage as romantic, insightfully explores the desires of brown people and tackles topical issues of migration and racial politics. Mithila Gupta’s Four Years Later does all the above. But beyond all this, the show is just a good romance as the first few episodes guide you through the thrills experienced by the show’s central characters. So, if you’re feeling sorry for yourself for being single, Four Years Later is a great show to put on to vicariously experience a romance in all its messiness.

LISTEN

Turns out that actress Ayesha Madon has a musical alter ego. Her style of music fits comfortably within the genre of Gen-Z alternative pop, which is characterised by melancholic lyrics, backed by an upbeat track. In her song Eulogy, Madon expresses her desire to achieve self-acceptance, singing lyrics that are all too relatable for anyone in their twenties. Blame Me, however, is for all those in their unhinged era, who are experiencing unrequited love or feel a perpetual sense of yearning. If Conan Gray is on your playlist, then Madon’s music will also be your cup of chai.

EAT

‘Tis the season for Kaju Katli, as Diwali is just around the corner (although arguably every occasion calls for Kaju Katli). While it’s a delicious sweet, it’s guaranteed that for most kids, the attraction to it had less to do with its taste and more to do with its shape and the fancy edible foil on top! Turns out that it’s super easy to make too. All you need are the staples of a typical Indian pantry including, cardamom, rosewater, cashews and ghee; no need to go on a wild goose chase in your local store!

