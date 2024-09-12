Indian Link loves: Our September favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We could probably count on one hand how many books relating to the Indian-Australian experience have been released in the past five years. That’s why Growing up Indian in Australia, edited by Aarti Betigeri has been a breath of fresh air for those of us in the community. It is a wonderful smorgasbord of perspectives from numerous Indian-Australian writers from a wide range of backgrounds on how they’ve come to grips with their identity. But underpinning these contrasting experiences is the perpetual feeling of being torn between personal values and the expectations of the community.

Whoever made the trailer for The Perfect Couple knew what they were doing when they inserted that one second clip of Ishaan Khatter in the shower, leaving fans wondering what his role would be in this murder mystery. The show has been compared to favourites such as The White Lotus for its compelling take on class consciousness, and on wealth disparities. On top of this, it has a thrilling plot which will have you guessing at every turn. Lauded for its outstanding cast, its amazing visuals and great storytelling, it's definitely worth leaving a weekend free for a binge.

It’s no secret that content creators are operating in an over-saturated market. So, coming across someone who is well and truly the “first” to try out an idea is rare. But that’s exactly what Mae Mariyan Thomas has achieved with her podcast Maed in India where she interviews Indian independent musicians from all over India and abroad. Each of the 300 episodes features interviews with artists or bands who also perform acoustic renditions of their original music. It has been well-recognised since its first release in 2015, with Thomas having just recently won the 2024 Cosmopolitan Blogger Awards.

With Ganesh Chaturthi coming up, it's the season for one of our favourite sweets: modak. It's a sweet dumpling that typically has a filling that is made from grated coconut and jaggery. But its significance lies beyond it simply being a delicious dish. There are few other sweets which carry such religious significance as modak. It's a dish that possibly dates back to 200 BCE and has been mentioned in texts such as the Ramayana. But its popularity is not constrained to India, and it has been found in countries such as Japan where it is referred to as kangidan.

