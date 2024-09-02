Indian films and series to watch in September 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Spring is here and it brings along a colourful box of entertainment for everyone. You can choose between glamourous sitcoms, crime thrillers, action films or delve into a slice of history. Here are the Indian films to watch in September.

Call me Bae (Prime Video)

KJo launches his favourite muse Ananya Pandey, a spoilt heiress brought up in much luxury and privilege. Hey, but doesn’t this sound like a chapter from her real life? Wait, the twist comes when she gets disowned by her family and ends up in Mumbai to start a new life for herself. Let’s see if she really has to struggle in this series as she debuts as ‘Bae’.

Release date: 6 September 2024

Sector 36 (Netflix)

After an overwhelming response at the premiere at IFFM, this Vikrant Massey film will be hitting our screens soon. Based on true events, the film is about a serial killer who kidnaps children from the slums. Vikrant has carved a niche by choosing engaging scripts and this film looks like another winner where he will be showcasing his diverse acting skills.

Release date: 13 September 2024

The Buckingham Murders (In cinemas)

Hansal Mehta’s film finally gets a release date. Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with grief after the loss of her child. Bhamra is then assigned a complex case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. This film also stars Indo-Australian actor Sanjeev Mehra, chef Ranveer Brar and many British actors.

Release date: 13 September 2024

Berlin (ZEE5 Global)

This film has been achieving critical acclaim on the international film festival circuit. Set against the backdrop of 1990s New Delhi, a deaf-mute young man (Ishwaq Singh) is accused and arrested for being a spy. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen as a language expert alongside Rahul Bose as an intelligence officer. Seems engrossing but let’s wait for the verdict from the audience.

Release date: 13 September 2024





Yudhra (In cinemas)

In this action-packed thriller, Siddhant Chaturvedi is a young man with anger issues who is thrust into a mission to eliminate a drug lord. His lady love is played by actress Malavika Mohanan – it’s not her debut as projected, she played the lead role in Majid Majidi’s drama film Beyond the Clouds.

Release date: 20 September 2024

The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Ishaan Khatter makes his Hollywood debut in Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery series starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. If his trailer appearance is anything to go by (shower scene), there’s plenty of him to see, even if, who knows, all he gets is a bit role here.

Release date: 5 September

Emergency (In cinemas)

Controversial queen Kangana Ranaut’s new film may finally see daylight this month, after being stalled for various reasons. Kangana directs, produces and plays the lead role as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Based on the Emergency period in 1975, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.

Release date: 6 September 2024

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (In cinemas)

Gippy Grewal acts and directs this Punjabi film where the protagonist starts a pilgrimage by bus for Sri Hazur Sahib. The Ardaas (prayer) of their means become the Ardaas of everyone. This film also features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmin Bhasin and Prince Kanwaljit Singh.

Release date: 13 September 2024

GOAT (In cinemas)

The Greatest of all the Time (GOAT) is a Tamil science action thriller inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens.

Release date: 5 September 2024

Sucha Sorma (In cinemas)

This Punjabi film is based on the life of the folk legend Sucha Singh (played by Babbu Mann) and the turn of events in his life which turned him into a dacoit.

Release date: 20 September 2024

There’s plenty on the board for Indian films to watch in September, so grab your popcorn and let’s head to the cinemas!

