Indian cinema in 2025: A year of spectacle, spirit and storytelling

If 2024 was a year of recovery, Indian cinema in 2025 was resurrection. It entered this year with a renewed heart, bolder canvases, bigger dreams, and storytelling that breathed fire and poetry in equal measure. It was the year streaming fatigue pushed audiences back to theatres, where whistle-worthy mass entertainers sat comfortably next to reflective dramas and mythic sagas.

Ten films, all wildly different in temperament, defined the landscape of 2025. From emotional roller coasters to culture-rooted epics, from commercial masala to meditative mythmaking, here’s how Indian cinema rediscovered its magic.

1. Sitare Zameen Par: The heartbeat film

When Sitare Zameen Par released, it arrived with the nostalgic aroma of Taare Zameen Par, yet had a pulse of its own. Aamir Khan, returning after a long hiatus, delivered not another lecture-driven drama but a gorgeously chaotic story about differently-abled teens seeking belonging in a world obsessed with perfection. Laughter sat beside vulnerability, music carried emotion instead of sentimentality, and more importantly, it made the audience feel. Heartwarming, humane and hopeful, Sitare Zameen Par reminded us why certain films live forever.

2. Homebound: The harsh road to manhood

In Homebound, the promise of childhood dreams meets the brutality of adulthood. Set in a quiet North Indian village, the film follows two inseparable friends who grow up believing that becoming police officers will finally give them dignity in the eyes of a society that has always looked down on them. Their bond, once filled with shared bicycles, late-night study sessions and naive ambition, begins to crack under the weight of competition, family pressure, and the moral compromises required to chase uniformed power. As success inches closer, so does betrayal. Tender, raw, and painfully real, Homebound is a reminder that some dreams cost more than we are prepared to pay.

3. Saiyyara: Love in the age of chaos

With Saiyyara, Bollywood rediscovered its romance muscle. Saiyyara, led by fresh talents Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has quickly climbed to the very top of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025. The film charts the tender journey of a musician and a writer who meet through work, only to find themselves pulled into an unexpected love story. Their romance blossoms through creativity, conflict, and the kind of longing that leaves melodies behind. Even when life throws its harshest blow, a terminal illness, the two hold on fiercely, reminding audiences that love may bend, but it doesn’t easily break.

4. Dhurandhar: A spy thriller to reckon with

Among the loudest box-office conversations in Indian cinema in 2025 was Dhurandhar – Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in full form, raw and rabid, leading a gritty thriller. The film sparked debates, think pieces, and endless Twitter wars. Powered by a pulsating background score that fused Bollywood classics with Gen-Z experimental beats, Dhurandhar was both cinema and conversation. And when its part-one cliffhanger revealed a sequel dropping in 2026, the collective gasp inside theatres said it all.

5. Chhaava: History becomes heroism

Chhaava stormed the box office to become Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025, securing the third spot on the popularity charts. Featuring powerhouse performances by Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is adapted from Shivaji Samant’s celebrated novel Chhaava. It revisits the fierce battles between the Marathas under Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the Mughal forces of Aurangzeb, capturing valour, sacrifice, and the weight of legacy. A spectacle of war and emotion, Chhaava is now streaming on Netflix for those who missed it on the big screen.

6. Kantara Chapter 1: Myth, soil, and smoke

Rishab Shetty returned with Kantara Chapter 1, and theatres once again smelled of mud, incense, and folklore. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the prequel journeys back to the Kadamba dynasty era, weaving a haunting narrative around the lore of Panjurli and Guliga Daiva. Less thunderous than its predecessor but far more meditative, it digs deep into ancestry, land, and spiritual inheritance. In a year obsessed with spectacle, Kantara reminded us that cinema can still feel like ritual.

7. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: A universe begins

Kalyani Priyadarshan headlined Malayalam cinema’s surprise superhero blockbuster with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a film that wasn’t just watched, but decoded. While Kantara rooted itself in myth, Lokah reached for the cosmic. The story follows Neeli, a mystical being who steps into the human world for a higher purpose, opening the gates to a grand cinematic universe. Blending fantasy, philosophy, futurism, and Indian metaphysics, the film demanded attention, not popcorn. Audiences left theatres Googling references, debating symbolism, and craving Chapter 2. Audacious and imaginative, Lokaah proved that Indian cinema is ready to dream bigger than mythology alone.

8. Coolie: The big-ticket mass entertainer

Rajinikanth’s Coolie roared into theatres like a celebration, a star-studded Tamil commercial masala featuring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan and more. The film tracks Deva, a once-humble porter turned gangster, who sets out to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s mysterious death. What followed was nostalgia laced with swagger—slow-mo entries, whistle-worthy dialogues, punchy action, and dance numbers that ruled TikTok and Instagram. Critics picked at the logic, but the audience didn’t care; Coolie was about joy, not justification, and made it to the list of top Indian cinema in 2025.

9. They Call Him OG: A storm named power

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das and Prakash Raj, brought raw swagger back to action cinema. After ten years away, mob boss Ojas Gambheera returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne from Omi Bhau, triggering a violent showdown of shifting loyalties and brutal gang wars. With rain-soaked visuals, myth-like heroism, and a soundtrack that inspired countless fan edits, OG became a cult favourite – stylish, fierce, and unforgettable.

10. Mahavtar Narshimha: Faith meets cinema

Closing the year with godly grandeur, Mahavtar Narshimha attempted what few dared: mythology without melodrama. Instead of retelling scripture, it questioned devotion, politics of belief, and the evolution of mythology in modern culture. Visuals were breathtaking, performances restrained yet powerful, and by the time the climatic temple sequence unfolded, theatres fell silent.

A year that remembered its audience

Looking back, Indian cinema in 2025 wasn’t defined by one film, but by variety. By filmmakers who trusted viewers to think, feel, dance, debate. By audiences who returned the favour with packed halls and repeat showings.

If cinema is a mirror to its people, then India in 2025 was passionate, nostalgic, spiritual, angry, romantic, and hungry for stories. A country of a billion dreams, reflected in ten unforgettable films.

