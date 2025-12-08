Dhurandhar : Film Review

Reading Time: 4 minutes

With Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar returns to the genre that placed him firmly on the map through Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), but this time he walks into darker territory. This is not a patriot-hero showreel, nor is it a glossy spy thriller built on swagger and spectacle. Instead, Dhar presents a heavy, sprawling narrative about infiltration, espionage, and the invisible cost of protecting a nation. It is a film that demands attention, respects audience intelligence, and refuses to simplify the chaos of war.

The story revolves around a series of terror attacks in India that push the Intelligence Bureau to initiate a deep-cover mission across the border. Ranveer Singh plays the undercover operative at the centre of this operation, sent into Pakistan’s criminal underworld to break a terror-mafia linkage from within. The setup is familiar on the surface, but Dhurandhar approaches it with dramatic weight. It does not hurry to reach the action. Instead, it builds tension slowly, allowing the audience to absorb fear, betrayal, and fatigue as the protagonist does.

AT A GLANCE:

Film: Dhurandhar (Theatres)

Director: Aditya Dhar

Screenplay: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun

Rating: ★★★★☆

One of the most striking creative decisions in the film is Dhar’s use of real archival footages from the 2001 Indian Parliament terrorist attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. These visuals, inserted organically and without sensationalism, turn the film into a reflection of lived trauma. It is one thing to watch a scripted explosion. It is another to recognise images we have collectively witnessed on television screens and front pages. The footage arrives as a jolt, reminding the audience that beyond this fictional covert operation lies history that is still tender in memory.

The world-building in Dhurandhar is one of its strongest achievements. Karachi’s Lyari is depicted as a claustrophobic maze of narrow lanes, hidden deals, and perpetual suspicion. Use of real-life names of politicians, gangsters, and places elevates interest in the subject matter. The production design avoids glamour for authenticity. The cinematography often stays close to the characters, forcing viewers to feel confined alongside them. The grime is intentional. The danger is constant. The violence is not choreographed for style, but shot with an unpolished brutality that lands harder than slow-motion spectacle ever could.

Actors’ masterclass and audiences’ delight

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Marazi/Jaskirat Singh Rangi delivers one of his most controlled performances in recent years. Known for larger-than-life characters and high-energy presence, here he internalises emotion rather than projecting it outward. His character moves through the screenplay like a man carrying an invisible weight. He speaks less, observes more, and fights like someone who has seen enough blood to stop romanticising heroism. There is vulnerability in his stillness, exhaustion behind his determination, and that layered restraint gives Dhurandhar its grounded centre.

If Ranveer anchors the story, Akshaye Khanna as Rahman Dakait elevates it. His presence is magnetic and unnerving, written with quiet power rather than exaggerated menace. Khanna plays his role with minimal gestures and maximum impact, making every scene with him sharper. It is a reminder of the remarkable screen command he holds when given space. The supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, strengthens the ensemble and adds scale, though the narrative energy repeatedly gravitates towards the Ranveer-Khanna dynamic.

Music that shines

An unexpected creative delight comes from the background score and music treatment by Shashwat Sachdev. The film uses retro Bollywood classics reimagined with Gen-Z electronic sensibilities, merging nostalgia with modern sonic texture. A beloved old tune slips into trap beats. A familiar melody sits over tense action. The effect is fresh, risky and surprisingly effective. Rather than leaning on patriotic anthems, the score builds identity through this fusion, creating a soundscape that bridges memory with present-day urgency.

What could have been better

Where Dhurandhar struggles is its length. At over three and a half hours, the runtime is a commitment. Though the scale and detailing justify expansiveness, there are stretches, in the first half, that soften momentum. A wedding song feels unnecessary. A few side arcs could have been tighter. The film occasionally circles emotions it has already established, which adds weight but at the cost of pace. Viewers seeking a crisp thriller might find the middle portion demanding. However, those who stay patient may find themselves rewarded when the narrative intensifies again towards the final act.

The film’s tone is consistently serious. There are no comedic reliefs, no glamorous detours, and no attempts to dilute the stakes. This singularity of focus is admirable, but it also narrows the viewing audience. Dhurandhar is not a weekend entertainer. It does not aim for comfort. It aims for impact. For some, its heaviness will be immersive. For others, it may feel exhausting.

Spoiler Alert!

Dhurandhar is an ambitious, bruising spy drama that prioritises realism over convenience. It excels in performances, world-building, background score and emotional weight. It falters in its length and pacing, but its intent and scale make the experience worthwhile. If you enjoy cinema that engages rather than entertains, and if you are willing to sit with discomfort instead of escapism, this film will stay with you longer than you expect. Not everyone will love Dhurandhar. But those who do will remember it.

Just as the story seems to be reaching resolution, Dhar pulls the rug. The film closes by revealing that this is only Part One of a larger saga. It is an unexpected twist that reshapes the viewing experience in hindsight. What we just watched was only foundation. More characters will evolve. More layers of the operation remain untold. The final title card announces the next instalment, scheduled for March 19, 2026, and it leaves the theatre buzzing. Instead of closure, we walk out with anticipation.

And now, we wait for Part Two.

