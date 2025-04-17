From migration to representation: Indian-origin candidates in the 2025 Election

Reading Time: 5 minutes

According to the 2021 Census, over 780,000 Australians claim Indian ancestry – and increasingly, they’re not just casting votes, but standing for them. Indian-origin candidates 2025

Some fifty Indian-origin candidates nationwide have thrown their hat in for the Federal election this year, in a trend that has come to the fore in recent elections for various levels of government. Twelve of these are contesting for the Senate (in the 40 Senate seats that are going to election this year).

The candidates these elections come from a variety of political persuasions – with Greens, Labor and Liberal camps, and Independents leading the list as expected.

Also in the fray, interestingly (and sometimes surprisingly), are Indian-origin candidates from smaller political platforms like Animal Justice Party, Family First Party, One Nation, Libertarian Party, Australian Christian Party, Trumpet of Patriots, Australia’s Voice, and Jacqui Lambie Network – a testament to our diverse political engagement.

This political emergence is visible across electorates, in all the demographic ratings of Inner Metropolitan, Outer Metropolitan, Provincial and even Rural – particularly in areas with large multicultural populations, but not necessarily so.

The candidates range the full gamut also as first-time candidates, repeat candidates, and returning representatives. Indian-origin candidates 2025

There’s large diversity in age, faith, professions and migration journeys.

The candidates each have strong local credentials – from small business to healthcare, law, and activism – and so have the potential to bridge between mainstream Australia and their multicultural constituencies.

Indian-Australians are known to be savvy voters, for high turnout as well as for their keen understanding of how policies affect their day-to-day lives – from skilled migration pathways to education and small business support. It is not surprising, therefore, to see political parties reach out to them in significant ways, whether physically at community events or by way of messages in platforms such as Indian Link.

Yet the mushrooming of Indian and South Asian heritage candidates says much about changing demographics, Indian-Australians’ political engagement, and how different parties are canvassing multicultural electorates. Indian-origin candidates 2025

The rise of South Asian – particularly Indian-origin – candidates in Australian politics reflects a broader shift in the nation’s political and cultural landscape. As one of the fastest-growing migrant communities in Australia, Indian-Australians have been slowly but surely asserting their presence not just socially and economically, but politically as well.

WHY NOW? Motivations to run

The rise of the Indian-heritage candidate seems to be driven by a mix of generational change, grassroots community involvement, and a deep-rooted political instinct carried over from the subcontinent, where politics is an everyday affair.

There’s global inspiration too. The past five years have seen role models emerge in places previously unimagined. Seeing Indian-origin leaders thrive on the world stage (think Rishi Sunak in the UK, Kamala Harris in the US), as well as here in our own backyard (Daniel Mookhey and Charishma Kaliyanda in NSW, Michelle Anandarajah, Roshena Campbell, Alex Bhathal in VIC, and Varun Ghosh and Zaneta Mascarenhas in WA) – reinforces the idea that representation at the highest levels is not out of reach.

As minorities in a multicultural society, you might expect political participation to be motivated by wanting a seat at the table to protect in-group interests – to voice concerns and shape policy that reflects own realities. You couldn’t be more wrong, if interviews conducted by Indian Link are any indication. Community-specific issues like immigration, education, or multicultural support are not exactly top of the list, revealing that candidates are thinking as Australians and for Australians more broadly:

Nildhara Gadani, ALP (Goldstein VIC)

I’ve seen firsthand how important strong public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, and good jobs are to our community. The ALP stands for these values. [I want to help] strengthen Medicare, tackle housing affordability, and build a clean energy future.

Ponraj K Pandi, GRN (Gellibrand VIC)

I see the impact of inequality every day – in housing, healthcare, education, and the environment. It’s time we had representatives who live our values – integrity, fairness, and a commitment to climate and social justice. Indian-origin candidates 2025

Mira D’Silva, LIB (Lalor VIC)

It wasn’t politics that pushed me to run – it was purpose. When crime starts affecting your street, families can’t keep up with rising bills, and when hope feels distant, something needs to change. [I want a society] where communities are safe, housing is within reach, and hard work is genuinely rewarded.

Loki Sangarya, GRN (Scullin VIC)

I’m disillusioned by the Liberals’ climate denial and Labor’s support for new fossil fuel projects despite scientific warnings.

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson, ONP (Monash VIC)

I stand for small business owners, farmers, retirees and hardworking families who increasingly feel their voices are not being heard. One Nation supports practical, common-sense policies, secure borders, the preservation of our national identity, and the restoration of integrity within government.

Ashok Tewatia, IND (Burt WA)

I didn’t come into this as a career move. I’ve felt what it’s like to be overlooked by policies that seem to serve political interests more than the public good.

Samantha Ratnam, GRN (Wills VIC)

Politics is about choices. We can choose to reform the housing market, make big corporations pay their fair share of tax and use it to fund world class health, education and public services. We can choose to take on the supermarkets and end their price gouging. We can do so much more to end the invasion and occupation of Gaza and end military exports to Israel. We can stop more coal and gas and tackle the climate crisis.

Rohan Laxmanalal, AJP (Chifley NSW)

I believe politics should be driven by compassion and evidence-based solutions. I’ve seen how people, animals, and the environment are often left behind in political decisions. I [want] to give voice to the voiceless and push for smart, fair, and future-focused policies – especially around food, health, climate, and mental wellbeing.

Many of the candidates are in seats where the leading candidates are much stronger, but the ones to watch are:

ALP’s Ash Ambihaipahar (Barton NSW) in a safe Labor seat held by Linda Burney since 2016 and now retiring.

ALP’s Zaneta Mascarenhas (Swan WA), and Senators Michelle Anandarajah (VIC) and Varun Ghosh (WA), to see if they will be returning.

At a time when parties are eager to reflect Australia’s diversity and appeal to growing migrant communities, Indian-origin candidates, and candidates from migrant background, are contributing to the integrative shifts shaping modern Australia.

