Meet Kuljeet Kaur Robinson, One Nation candidate for Monash, VIC

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party candidate for Monash, VIC, believes in speaking up for hardworking Australians and delivering practical solutions. Tired of disconnected decisions in Canberra, she hopes to advocate for regional communities.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson: I have decided to run for Federal Parliament with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, as I strongly believe in prioritising the needs and interests of Australians. The policies of One Nation closely reflect my values and convictions. All too often, decisions made in Canberra seem disconnected from the genuine concerns of everyday Australians—particularly those living in regional communities such as Monash.

I intend to advocate for hardworking families, small business owners, farmers, and retirees who increasingly feel their voices are not being heard. One Nation supports practical, common-sense policies, secure borders, the preservation of our national identity, and the restoration of integrity within government.

I am seeking the honour of representing the people of Monash to ensure their values, concerns, and aspirations are given the attention and respect they deserve.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?



Kuljeet Kaur Robinson: The people of Monash are facing a number of significant challenges—rising living costs, limited access to quality healthcare, and increasing strain on local infrastructure. Our farmers and small business owners are in need of stronger, more consistent support, and families should have access to essential services that are affordable and free from excessive bureaucracy.

There is growing concern within our community about the standard of education, the cost of energy, and the ongoing difficulties surrounding housing affordability. These are not abstract issues—they are everyday realities for many.

One Nation is dedicated to delivering practical, community-focused solutions that directly address these concerns. It is time to restore fairness, support our local industries, and ensure that regional communities like ours are no longer overlooked.

Among the top priorities for our community are:

Housing affordability and homelessness Mental health support Financial hardship and economic inclusion Access to timely and quality healthcare Addressing alcohol and drug misuse

These are critical areas that require focused attention, compassion, and action. I am committed to being a strong voice for Monash and to working towards meaningful change for the people who call this region home.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson: Social and technological changes are placing increasing strain on our democratic institutions, making it more difficult for them to function effectively. Around the world, democracies are facing growing challenges—declining public trust in politicians, governments, and institutions; widespread disillusionment with the political system; and a more polarised and divided society.

Rising inequality is also contributing to this crisis, as is the growing influence of populist movements. A key concern is how we process and analyse the information we receive—something that directly affects our ability to make informed decisions. I share the public’s frustration with how disconnected politics has become from the realities people face in their everyday lives.

Many Australians feel unheard by those elected to represent them. I am a practical person—I do not make promises I cannot keep. As a One Nation candidate, I am committed to being honest, accessible, and genuinely accountable to the people of Monash. That means listening directly to the community, being transparent in my decisions, and standing up in Parliament for what our region believes in—not just following party lines or political trends.

Rebuilding trust in politics requires integrity and the courage to do what’s right, even when it isn’t the easiest path. I believe in straight talk, strong values, and delivering real results for our community.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson: I was born and raised in a middle-class family on the farms of a small village in Amritsar, Punjab. In 2007, I migrated to Australia in search of a better future—one grounded in opportunity, freedom, and personal responsibility. Since then, I have built a life here: I married my soulmate, Mr. Mike Robinson, became a proud parent to three children, and embraced the many opportunities this great country has to offer.

Alongside my personal and professional journey, I’ve remained deeply connected to my cultural roots. I am a passionate Punjabi writer with four published poetry books that reflect my strong ties to identity, tradition, and community.

Through both lived experience and professional service, I’ve come to understand the challenges that everyday Australians face. As a registered nurse in a public hospital in Victoria, I’ve always approached my work with compassion, dedication, and a genuine commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.

I take immense pride in being part of Australia’s diverse and vibrant multicultural society. At the same time, I firmly believe in upholding and preserving the values that make Australia unique—values such as fairness, hard work, and a strong sense of community.

Outside of politics, I’m actively involved in a not-for-profit organisation and regularly contribute to local initiatives. I believe in stepping up when help is needed most. Service, honesty, and hard work are the principles I live by, and I bring that same dedication to every aspect of my life.