Meet Mira D’Silva, Liberal party candidate for Lalor, VIC

Mira D’Silva, brings a fresh perspective grounded in economic responsibility, opportunity, and strong community values. She aims to be a strong local voice focused on practical solutions and future-focused policies.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

It wasn’t politics that pushed me to run — it was purpose. When I migrated to Australia, this country gave me a second chance. It became a place where I could rebuild, grow, and give back. Now, it’s my turn to serve the nation that gave me so much.

I’m driven by gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility — to protect what makes Australia special and ensure others have the same opportunities I did. But when crime starts affecting your street, when families can’t keep up with rising bills, and when hope feels distant, you know something needs to change.

That’s what lit a fire in me. I couldn’t stand by any longer. I had to step up.

I’m running to fight for the real Australian dream — one where communities are safe, housing is within reach, and hard work is genuinely rewarded. This campaign isn’t about headlines or ambition — it’s personal. It’s about standing up for working families, restoring fairness, and rebuilding trust in leadership.

Because everyone deserves the chance to thrive — and no one should be left behind.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

In the Lalor electorate, the most urgent issue I hear from locals is the rising cost of living. Families are doing it tough — from soaring gas and grocery prices to mounting power bills, the pressure is relentless. The dream of home ownership is slipping further out of reach, especially for first-time buyers.

Safety is another major concern. Incidents like car thefts, home break-ins, and assaults are no longer isolated — they’re becoming far too common and unsettling that sense of security we all value. And then there’s housing — we’re facing a severe affordability crisis, with many feeling completely locked out of the market.

These aren’t just inconveniences — they’re real, everyday struggles impacting people’s quality of life.

Australia can do better — and must do better.

We need:

A stronger economy, so your job and income feel secure.

Lower inflation, so your bills don’t keep climbing.

Affordable housing, to give families a fair shot at the future.

Safer communities, so everyone can feel protected where they live

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians. What would you do to change that public perception?

Disillusionment doesn’t just happen — it builds when people feel ignored, unheard, and let down. In Lalor, residents have told me they’ve reached out to their Federal representative about serious concerns — crime, housing, healthcare, traffic — and received little more than silence. Your car gets stolen, and no one follows up. You ask about GP wait times and get a generic, meaningless reply. Schools are bursting at the seams, but no clear plan is offered. (Mira D’Silva)

That’s not representation — that’s abandonment. No wonder trust is fading.

I’m not a career politician. I’ve built a business, mentored young Australians, and faced many of the same struggles families here face every day. I show up, I listen, and I take action. To me, politics should be about people — not photo ops or headlines.

If elected, I’ll be a representative who works for you — not just during campaigns, but every single day. I’ll be accessible, accountable, and focused on real outcomes. That’s how we start to rebuild faith in politics: not with slogans, but with substance.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

I was born in Bangalore, India, into a hardworking Catholic family where service, faith, and community were part of everyday life. My aunts, who were nuns, taught me the value of compassion and the power of uplifting others.

After the dot-com crash, my husband and I migrated to Australia — starting from scratch with nothing but hope and determination. I worked as a security guard, relied on public transport for long shifts, and faced countless rejections because I lacked “local experience.” But I never gave up.

In 2004, I got my first break into the corporate world — and that opportunity changed the course of my life. From there, I grew into a successful tech entrepreneur, mentoring young talent, new migrants and supporting local startups along the way.

I’ve made my home in Melbourne’s west and have been actively involved in grassroots initiatives across cultures, faiths, and causes — because community is where change begins.

Now, I’m running for Parliament not out of ambition, but out of a deep sense of purpose — to serve the very community that embraced me and helped me grow. I understand struggle, and I know what it takes to create real, lasting change. (Mira D’Silva)

