Meet Rohan Laxmanalal, Animal Justice Party candidate for Chifley, NSW

Rohan Laxmanalal, Animal Justice Party candidate for Chifley NSW, is running his sixth election as a minor party candidate who is passionate about strengthening community resilience. He is a renewable energy specialist who hopes to use his knowledge of the food system to address cost-of-living, climate change and health issues.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Rohan Laxmanalal: I believe politics should be driven by compassion and evidence-based solutions. Growing up in Western Sydney, I’ve seen how people, animals, and the environment are often left behind in political decisions. I’m running with the Animal Justice Party to give voice to the voiceless and push for smart, fair, and future-focused policies – especially around food, health, climate, and mental wellbeing. This is my 6th time running in Western Sydney, and I’m committed to being a visible, consistent presence – not just during elections, but year-round.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Rohan Laxmanalal: Cost of living, climate change, and health are top of mind in our community. What’s less discussed is how our food system connects all three. Diet-related illness is rising, groceries are more expensive, and animal agriculture is a major driver of land clearing and methane emissions. We need bold action – support for local plant-based agriculture, investment in healthy food promotion, and a fairer system that improves wellbeing while easing economic stress. We also need to strengthen emotional resilience and community connection, especially as mental health challenges grow.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Rohan Laxmanalal: Disillusionment grows when politicians only show up at election time or seem more focused on party lines than people’s lives. I believe in leading by example – being consistent, honest, and truly listening to the community. As a minor party candidate, I’m not here to chase corporate donors or toe the party line. I’m here to fight for everyday people, backed by integrity and action. We also need to better educate the public on preferential voting – a #1 vote for a minor party is powerful, not wasted. Change starts with awareness.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

Rohan Laxmanalal: I was born in Australia to Tamil Sri Lankan parents and have lived in Western Sydney my whole life. I was in an Opportunity Class and Selective School, and now work in finance with a focus on renewable energy and environmental markets. Outside politics, I run workshops on climate and nutrition, and volunteer with groups like the Wilderness Society and WePlanet Australia. I’ve followed a vegan lifestyle for nearly 8 years to reduce disease risk and promote ethical, sustainable food systems. In my downtime, I enjoy tennis, gym, touch footy, cricket, and hanging out with my sister’s dogs.