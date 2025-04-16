Meet Nildhara Gadani, Labor candidate for Goldstein, VIC

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nildhara Gadani has been an early childhood educator, trainer, and founder of a not-for-profit organisation focused on empowering communities. As a Federal Election candidate (from Goldstein VIC) she hopes to be a representative who listens, connects, and truly serves her communities.

Indian Link: What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Nildhara Gadani: As a proud Labor candidate, I’m running for Federal Parliament to be a strong voice for fairness, inclusion, and opportunity. Australia gave my family and I a chance to thrive, and I want to ensure others have the same. I’ve seen firsthand how important strong public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, and good jobs are to our community. The Labor Party stands for these values, and I want to represent a diverse and growing electorate like Goldstein with honesty, compassion, and action. We need representatives who listen, connect, and truly serve their communities. I’m ready to do exactly that.

Indian Link: What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Nildhara Gadani: In Goldstein, residents are concerned about the cost of living, access to affordable housing, climate action, quality healthcare, and reliable infrastructure. Our young people want job security and meaningful career opportunities. Older Australians seek better aged care and health services. Local families want support with education and childcare. I believe a Labor government can deliver real outcomes by investing in people, strengthening Medicare, tackling housing affordability, and building a clean energy future. I want to ensure no one is left behind, and every voice in our community is heard and respected.

Indian Link: There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Nildhara Gadani:Trust is built through action and accountability. I believe in transparent, honest communication and being present in the community. As a Labor candidate, I’m committed to working with integrity, listening to local concerns, and delivering on promises. People are tired of politics-as-usual; they want representatives who genuinely care. I’ll hold regular community forums, support grassroots initiatives, and be accessible to every constituent. Rebuilding trust means showing up, being real, and always putting people first. That’s the Labor way, and that’s how I intend to lead.

Indian Link: Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional (where home is in India, when you arrived here, or if you were born here etc)

Nildhara: I was born in Gujarat, India and migrated to Australia with the hope of building a better future for my family. I’ve proudly made Melbourne my home, where I live with my husband and two children. As a migrant woman, I understand the challenges many families face and have dedicated my life to advocating for a fairer, more inclusive Australia.

Professionally, I’ve worked as an Early Childhood Educator, Trainer, and founded a not-for-profit organisation focused on empowering communities. These roles have strengthened my belief in the importance of accessible childcare, quality education, and a strong public healthcare system.

My journey reflects the hopes of so many Australians who want secure jobs, support for their families, and equal opportunities to thrive. I admire Goldstein’s entrepreneurial energy and want to see it continue to grow through secure, well-paying jobs and support for local businesses.

I’m standing for Federal Parliament because I want to be a strong voice for working families and ensure that Labor delivers for everyone—regardless of background. My Indian heritage is a core part of who I am, and I’m proud to represent our community’s diversity on the national stage.