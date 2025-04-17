Meet Ashok Kumar Tewatia, Independent candidate for Burt, WA

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Ashok Kumar Tewatia: It is a growing frustration with how disconnected our political system has become from everyday Australians. I am living the life most people live, balancing work, family, and responsibilities. I’ve felt what it’s like to be overlooked by policies that seem to serve political interests more than the public good.

I didn’t come into this as a career move. I’m not from a political background. I’m a regular resident who got tired of watching big parties trade places while nothing changes for people on the ground. Communities like ours are often promised a lot during elections, only to be forgotten afterwards. I felt that if I didn’t speak up and try to bring real representation to Parliament, then I would be part of the silence that allows the system to stay broken.

So this is not just about politics for me, it’s about restoring trust, bringing accountability, and proving that everyday people can and should have a voice in shaping the future of this country. That’s what motivated me, and that’s what continues to drive me every day.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Ashok Kumar Tewatia: Many local community needs like roads, parks, and local facilities are managed by state and local governments, and often done well. There are key areas where federal support can make a big difference. I’m running to address those broader federal issues that impact our daily lives but are often overlooked.

These include easing the financial burden on councils by advocating for better federal funding, improving Medicare so families can access bulk billing more reliably, and addressing housing affordability through responsible federal policies.

I’m also focused on ensuring that our taxation, and education systems reflect the real needs of growing communities like ours.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Ashok Kumar Tewatia: You’re absolutely right, so many people feel disillusioned with politics these days, and honestly, I don’t blame them. We’ve all seen promises made and broken, and politicians more focused on toeing the party line than truly listening to the people they represent. That’s one of the main reasons I decided to step forward as an independent.

I’m not here to play political games. I’m here to listen, to represent, and to speak up for real people, people like you and me who just want to be heard and treated fairly. The only way to rebuild trust is through action: being open, honest, and consistently showing up for the community. I want to keep that connection strong through regular conversations, whether that’s through local meetings, community events, or even a simple message online.

Because I’m independent, I won’t be tied to party politics. I can vote and advocate for what’s truly right, not what’s convenient. I believe it’s time everyday Australians had a stronger voice in Parliament. That’s why I’m here, to help restore trust in public service and bring it back to what it should be: serving people.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional (where home is in South Asia, when you arrived here, or if you were born here, what you do for work outside of politics etc)

Ashok Kumar Tewatia: I was born and raised in a farmer family in a small village in Haryana. [I spent time] in the United States, helping a Healthcare Company change its life support systems for the patients. Life moved forward—I built a career, had two wonderful kids and eventually I moved to Australia in pursuit of a better quality of life like many migrants. Professionally, I work as a Senior Software Engineer. It’s a field that’s taught me to think critically, solve problems, and adapt, all skills I now bring to my work in the community, although debugging code sometimes feels easier than fixing policies. But beyond the job, I’m a husband, a father, a neighbour, just like anyone else trying to balance work, family, and responsibilities.

Over the years, I’ve seen how everyday Australians, especially migrants, often feel unheard or overlooked when it comes to policy decisions. That’s part of what motivated me to step into public life, not as a career politician, but as a resident who believes in fairness, accountability, and giving back to the country that gave me a second home.