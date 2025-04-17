What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomePolitics
Indian Link
Indian Link

Meet Ashok Kumar Tewatia, Independent candidate for Burt, WA

"The only way to rebuild trust is through action: being open, honest, and consistently showing up for the community."

ashok candidate for burt independent
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Ashok Kumar Tewatia, the Independent candidate for Burt, WA, is running to bring real representation to Parliament and stop residents being overlooked by policies. He hopes to restore trust in politics and bring much needed infrastructure to local communities.

Indian Link
Indian Link

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App