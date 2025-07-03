Deepika Padukone joins Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is set to cement her global stardom – quite literally – with her name soon adorning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She’s officially been picked for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026, making her the first Indian actress ever to score this honour.

The announcement dropped on July 3 during a live event at Ovation Hollywood, sending fans into celebration mode across continents. Deepika’s star means she’ll soon be strutting the sidewalk with the best and brightest of stars from the silver screen legends – talk about stellar company!

For Padukone, 38, the recognition marks more than a personal career milestone; it represents a symbolic triumph for Bollywood and for Indian artists seeking to carve a space in the global entertainment landscape. Though actors of Indian origin such as Ben Kingsley have been previously honoured, Padukone becomes the first from mainstream Hindi cinema to earn a star.

Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Over the next decade and a half, she established herself as one of India’s most bankable and versatile stars, with critically acclaimed performances in Piku, Padmaavat and Chhapaak.

Her Hollywood breakthrough came with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) alongside Vin Diesel, and since then, she has steadily raised her international profile. Padukone has appeared on TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People, unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022, and is a global ambassador for luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Equally notable is her advocacy off-screen. Through her foundation, Live Love Laugh, Padukone has been at the forefront of destigmatising mental health discourse.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, is more than just a tourist attraction. With over 2,700 stars lining sidewalks across 15 blocks, it is widely regarded as one of the highest public tributes to global entertainers. Inductees are selected by a dedicated committee and must meet criteria including professional achievement, longevity, and contributions to the community.

Padukone’s star, the installation date and exact location are yet to be determined, will be funded by a sponsorship fee of around USD 85,000, which covers creation and maintenance. Honourees typically have two years from announcement to schedule their unveiling ceremony.

Deepika’s milestone proves Bollywood’s brightest can stand shoulder-to-shoulder (or sidewalk-to-sidewalk) with Hollywood’s biggest. And it’s about time.

