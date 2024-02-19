Deepika Padukone at BAFTAs shines in sari

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Move over ridiculously large ball gown, welcome Sabyasachi sari.

For the BAFTAs this year, India’s sweetheart Deepika Padukone chose a shimmering Sabyasachi number, and looked absolutely stunning as she walked on to the stage. Deepika Padukone at Bafta

She introduced the category Film Not in the English Language, and presented the award to winner Jonathan Glazer for his film The Zone of Interest.

An Honor Of Indian Cinema And Culture 🇮🇳 International Forums now started recognising Indian Talents and their impact in World for Cinema, Art, Culture and Tech. 💯 One of the most Influential South Indian Artist #DeepikaPadukone Presents Jonathan Glazer With The Best Film Not… pic.twitter.com/MuFdK1CbzT — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) February 18, 2024

The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver sequined saree with matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi. Well, rare fashionista that she is, Deepika Padukone is perhaps only one of a handful who can make the sari look like a simple extension of the sleek gown. And with Sabya as a designer, what could go wrong? Deepika Padukone at Bafta

‘The Shantipriya in her never dies’, wrote a fan, taking to social media – referring of course to Deepika’s debut role in the SRK-starrer Om Shanti Om, in which she played screen heartthrob Shantipriya.

And of course the tongue-in-cheek comments followed: ‘ And soon to be copied by Alia (Bhatt) ‘ wrote another fan.

This is not the first time Deepika has taken centrestage for an international award event.

She deserves this fame because she can only handle it so calmly ❤️🤌🏻🔥#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/tQ0JnyYmc8 — piku (@vidushigehlot_) February 18, 2024

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song Nattu Nattu from the movie RRR.

The Zone of Interest is a UK-Polish historical drama about the Auschwitz concentration camp, and is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis of the same name.

The film was contending alongside films such as 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow.

Other presenters who presented BAFTAs this year included Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell.

