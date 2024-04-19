From Gandhi to Bhatt: A TIME100 legacy

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In a world where talent knows no bounds, Bollywood luminary Alia Bhatt shines brightly, securing her place as the sole Indian woman on the esteemed TIME100 list for 2024 in the artist category. Born into a cinematic family, Bhatt’s journey to stardom was inevitable, but it was her unparalleled talent and determination that propelled her to the forefront of the industry. From her breakout role in Student of the Year to the gritty depths of Udta Punjab and the international acclaim of Raazi, Bhatt has captivated audiences with her versatility and depth. Not only is she slaying it on the silver screen with her killer performances, but she’s also the only Indian woman in her category of artists this year. Talk about breaking barriers and making history!

But on this occasion, we thought it’d be a good idea to take you down memory lane to see who’s been repping India on the world stage. From Bollywood to the cricket pitch, Indian celebs have been leaving their mark on this prestigious list for decades. So, grab your chai and let’s take a trip down memory lane

1. Mahatma Gandhi (1930): Okay, let’s start with the OG, Karamchand Mohandas Gandhi. The philosopher wasn’t just a big deal in India; his whole stance of peace and nonviolence had the whole world referring to him as Mahatma. No wonder he made it onto the TIME100 list back in 1930.

2. Indira Gandhi (1976): Fast forward to ’76, and we got another Gandhi in the mix. Indira Gandhi was the first female Prime Minister of India. Her fearless leadership got her a spot on the TIME100 list, showing the world that Indian women don’t play around!

3. Parveen Babi (1976): Parveen Babi rocked the Time magazine cover back in 1976, proving she was a total trailblazer in the world of Indian cinema and ahead of her time. Her mesmerising performances, groundbreaking roles, and fearless attitude made her an absolute legend.

4. Aishwarya Rai (2003): Aishwarya Rai absolutely owned the Time cover in 2003, that declared her to be ‘The New Face of Film’ showing she’s a true queen in Bollywood and beyond. Her timeless beauty, killer acting chops, and philanthropic work made her a total boss babe.

5. Sachin Tendulkar (2010): Now, let’s talk cricket, because what’s more Indian than that? Sachin Tendulkar, aka the Master Blaster, was a legend on the field. With more records than we can count, he rightfully earned his spot on the TIME100 list in 2010. Bow down to the Master Blaster!

6. Amir Khan (2013): Amir Khan has time and again proved he’s not just an actor but a cinematic powerhouse. From the emotional rollercoaster of “Taare Zameen Par” to the revolutionary “Dangal,” his films touch our hearts and challenge societal norms. And the commitment to storytelling and social change show he’s a force to be reckoned with, inspiring us all to dream big!

7. Narendra Modi (2014, 2015, 2020): Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Narendra Modi knows how to make headlines. As the Prime Minister of India, he’s been making moves both domestically and internationally. From shaking hands with world leaders to handling crises like a boss, Modi’s been on the TIME100 list not once, not twice, but three times!

8. Priyanka Chopra (2016): Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra made waves when she crossed over to Hollywood. From slaying it on Quantico to winning hearts on the global stage, PC showed everyone that she’s not just a pretty face. Her spot on the TIME100 list in 2016 was well-deserved, representing Indian talent shining bright in Tinseltown.

9. Virat Kohli (2018): When it comes to cricket, Virat Kohli is the epitome of swag. His aggressive batting and fierce leadership have made him a force to be reckoned with on the field. It’s no surprise that ‘King Kohli’ he made it onto the TIME100 list in 2018, proving that cricket isn’t just a game; it’s a lifestyle.

10. Deepika Padukone (2023): Deepika Padukone lit up the Time100 list in 2023, proving she’s not just Bollywood royalty but a global influencer. With her game-changing advocacy for mental health and unapologetic authenticity, she’s redefining what it means to be an icon in the Gen Z era. Deepika’s name is synonymous with breaking boundaries and inspiring millions worldwide!

11. Shah Rukh Khan (2023): You’d think we would’ve gotten to see his name a lot earlier in the list! A total icon and the King of all our hearts, SRK’s charm and those irresistible dimples graced the list last year, being his big comeback with three back-to-back hits. With his magnetic presence on and off-screen, not just a superstar—he’s a symbol of love, hope, and Bollywood magic!

12. Ayushmann Khurrana (2023): This guy made history as the sole Indian to be named in the prestigious TIME 100 Impact Award, showcasing his remarkable influence on the global stage. From his groundbreaking roles challenging societal norms to his advocacy for important social causes, he’s redefining the role of a Bollywood star.

13. Alia Bhatt (2024): And now, drumroll please, we’ve got a fresh face on the block! Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s sweetheart, has officially made her mark on the TIME100 list this year.

From the streets of India to the global stage, these Indian celebs have been representing hard on the TIME100 list. Whether they’re smashing records, challenging norms, or spreading love and peace, they’ve shown the world what desi power is all about. So, let’s raise a toast to these trailblazers and keep the desi flag flying high!

