How a 40-year-old goalkeeper wrote one of the greatest stories at FIFA 2026

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When Spain, the reigning European champions and the world’s 2nd rank team, walked onto the pitch for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Cape Verde (officially Cabo Verde), few expected anything other than a comfortable victory.

Spain, the favourites to win the trophy came with a squad full of exceptional talent including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Ferran Torres among others.

But, Cape Verde, the 67th ranked team who were making their FIFA World Cup debut, had a wall. And behind that wall was their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha.

No one knew that match would be etched in history.

By the final whistle, it had become one of the tournament’s most unforgettable stories so far. The scoreboard read 0-0, and Vozinha’s (Josimar Dias) Instagram followers exploded from around 50,000 to 5 million in less than 24 hours.

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For football fans, this was the kind of story that reminds us why the World Cup remains the sport’s greatest stage.

The man called ‘Little Voice’

With a population of just over 525,000, Cape Verde became the third-smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. For a country spread across ten volcanic islands off the west coast of Africa, just reaching the tournament was historic.

Standing at the heart of that achievement was a man whose journey has been anything but conventional. Born in Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente, his father wanted to name him Valdano, after Argentine World Cup winner Jorge Valdano. Local authorities refused to register the name. Instead, he became Vozinha – Portuguese for “Little Voice.”

Ironically, the little voice just made the loudest statement. Unlike most elite footballers who break through as teenagers, Vozinha didn’t turn professional until he was 25, making his debut in 2007. Interestingly, that was the very same year Spain’s sensation Lamine Yamal was born.

From there, Vozinha went on to play in Angola, Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal, showing great dedication and perseverance.

Spain were struggling, Vozinha was the reason.

Spain had 27 shots, with seven on target, but none of them was a goal.

Vozinha delivered save after save, frustrating Spain’s relentless attack. Before half-time, he denied Mikel Oyarzabal, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres, with Torres also striking the crossbar from Spain’s easiest chance. With the desperation of a goal, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente turned to his biggest weapon, Lamine Yamal but even the teenage superstar couldn’t score a goal.

Cape Verde defended with extraordinary discipline, winning crucial headers and trusting the veteran goalkeeper behind them.

For 90 minutes, belief outweighed the reputation.

Tears that told the story

When the final whistle was blown, celebrations erupted. It was a historic draw for Cape Verde in their very first World Cup game.

After the match, the emotional Vozinha said, “I cried because I grew up with my grandparents, and unfortunately they weren’t here. They did everything for me. I also cried because my mum couldn’t be here because of visa issues.”

Those tears represented decades of sacrifice, journeys across different countries, and a dream that Vozinha was imagining even in his 40s.

Later, he reflected on the moment that had defined his career.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I am 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone.”

More than just a point

Cape Verde became only the seventh nation in FIFA World Cup history to avoid defeat in their debut match.

They did not just earn a point against Spain. They gave football one of its finest stories. They reminded the world that football, at its purest, is not always won by the team with the greatest talent. Sometimes it is won by discipline, belief, and a team that refuses to be silenced.

Read Also: India’s hidden legacy at FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Verde vs Spain