Big Bash League to be played in Chennai

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Big Bash League Chennai

There is something almost poetic about the Melbourne Cricket Ground playing host to an announcement that will send Australian cricket back to India. It was here, on the ground often called the birthplace of Test cricket, that Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi stood together to confirm what many had long hoped for: the Big Bash League is going to Chennai.

The season opener between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers will be played there on Saturday, 12 December, launching a week-long G’day Namaste festival of Australian sport, culture and business. A senior business delegation, led by the Business Council of Australia, will travel alongside it, building on the economic roadmap the two countries launched only last year. As Modi put it, “for any sporting league, staging an event in India guarantees tremendous reach and viewership.”

But the announcement carries weight beyond commerce. Albanese spoke of the MCG’s own recent history, recalling that “370,000 people came through these gates” over five days during the last Border-Gavaskar series, breaking a 90-year-old attendance record. He reflected on how the relationship between the two cricketing nations has quietly matured, noting that Steve Waugh’s old habit of “breaking free at the hotel bubble” to experience the real India was once the exception. That kind of curiosity is now, in Albanese’s words, simply “the norm.”

Modi, addressing the gathering in Hindi, returned often to the idea of cricket as something shared rather than merely contested. “For any Indian, coming to the MCG evokes two emotions at the same time,” he said, describing the thrill of an India-Australia contest alongside the quieter realisation that cricket, for both nations, is a shared passion rather than just a rivalry. He recalled watching a match with Albanese in Ahmedabad, saying he felt “the same sporting spirit once again” standing at the MCG, this time without the tension of a last-over finish. He reflected too on this year’s parallel triumphs, India’s Men’s T20 World Cup win and Australia’s Women’s title, offering his congratulations to the cricketers from both sides.

The day also marked the launch of the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, covering sports science, event staging and training exchange. Modi pointed to the Khelo India programme as evidence that sporting talent “is emerging from every corner of the country”. With India preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Australia gearing up for Brisbane 2032, and India eyeing a 2036 bid, the coming decade promises no shortage of shared stages.

“Let us play together. Let us win together,” Modi said, closing his remarks. For two countries whose cricketing rivalry has always carried an undercurrent of affection, the Chennai opener feels less like a new beginning and more like the next inevings in a long, familiar partnership.

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