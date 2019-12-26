Breakfast with a twist

Try these unique healthy breakfast recipes which are a twist a mix and match of western and Indian tastebuds

It’s always fun to experiment with breakfast and make it healthy especially if you’re cooking for the family. But If you are tired of traditional breakfast, then bring some twist in it, you can always mix things up by throwing in a few non-desi ingredients. Chef Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef, The Deltin, Daman shares lip-smacking recipes for the morning.

Ingredients

Eggs 3

Jaggery 2 tbsp

Finger millet flour 1/2 cup

Grated coconut 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder 1 pinch

Cinnamon powder 1 pinch

Fresh cream 1/2 cup

Milk 1/2 cup

Butter for Greasing

Maple Syrup for Garnish

Chocolate sauce for Garnish

Almonds for Garnish

Pistachios for Garnish

Method

Take eggs in a bowl add Jaggery and whisk them well.

Add finger millet flour, fresh cream, coconut, cardamom, cinnamon and milk.

Mix well to prepare a creamy batter.

Grease the electric waffle maker with butter.

Pour the batter in the moulds on the waffle maker.

Toast it for seven to eight minutes.

Transfer the waffles to a plate.

Garnish with some maple syrup and grated coconut.

Ingredients

Gram flour 1/2 cup

Yogurt 1/2 cup

Cranberry juice 1/2 cup

Red chilli powder 1 – 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

For stuffing

Cottage cheese 2 tbsp

Freshly grated coconut2 tbsp

Sugar 1 – 2 tsp

Green chilli 1 nos.

Corriander leaves

Sesame seeds 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste for tadka

Cooking oil 1/2 tbsp

Mustard seeds 1 tsp

Asafoetida 1 pinch

Green chilli 1 nos. for Garnishing

Corriander leaves few sprigs chopped

Freshly grated coconut 1 tsp

Method

To begin making Cranberry Flavoured Stuffed Khandvi, in a mixing bowl, combine the paneer, along with fresh coconut, sugar, green chilli, cilantro, sesame seeds and salt to taste.

In a mixing bowl, combine besan, yogurt, Cranberry juice, red chilli powder and salt to taste.

Using a whisk, mix well to form a smooth batter.

Rest it for about 20-25 minutes. After this cook the mixture in a pan and stir constantly so that no lumps are formed. Cook it till it becomes really thick and soft.

Once it is very thick, spread just a little on the kitchen counter to check the batter is ready or not). If you are able to roll it than the batter is ready. If not, then cook it for some more time.

Once the batter is ready, spread it on the kitchen counter or on the greased inverted Thali. Spread into a thin layer using a bowl or a palette knife.

Once it is cool, cut it into strips. Once it is done spread the stuffing mixture all over the khandvi and roll them tightly.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies and asafoetida.

When they splutter, pour it over the Cranberry flavoured khandvi. Garnish it with chopped cilantro and grated coconut.

These were the recipes with some healthy twist and gave a contemporary look to the traditional one.