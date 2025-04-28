Why Desi hospitality runs deep in our culture

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When a guest walks into a Desi household, one of the first questions beyond the customary greetings is usually, “Would you like some tea, coffee, or something to eat?” Even if politely declined, it’s more than likely that a light snack will still be offered. In most cases, even a short visit will involve food, whether it’s lunch, dinner, or a tasty treat and almost always accompanied by a steaming cup of chai.

This experience is common for anyone who has set foot in a Desi home. Guests are often treated to a generous spread, frequently including full meals, dessert, and endless rounds of tea or coffee. For many outside the culture, this can feel unusual. While a light snack might be expected elsewhere, being fed thoroughly and sometimes sent home with leftovers, is far less common, especially in Western contexts.

The extent to which Desi families go to ensure the comfort of their guests reflects a deeper cultural value that places hospitality at the heart of our identity. It continues to shape our interactions today and has recently drawn more attention not only because of the overwhelmingly positive experiences reported by non-Desis, but because it reveals something profound about our shared subcontinental heritage.

Origins

The roots of Desi hospitality run deep, shaped by cultural, social, and spiritual beliefs. Central to this is the philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava, or, “The guest is God” which comes from the Taittiriya Upanishad, an ancient Hindu scripture. This principle has informed hospitality practices for centuries, embedding the expectation that guests must be welcomed with honour and warmth.

Spiritually, the concept of dharma (duty) further reinforces this practice. Hosting guests and offering food is not just a nicety — it’s seen as a religious obligation and a way to accumulate good karma. This sense of duty often extends beyond the home, explaining why many desi-led organisations are active in community care and charitable work.

Historically, the thousands of villages that make up South Asia functioned through tightly knit communities. People relied on one another for protection, support, and social cohesion. Hospitality was essential in maintaining trust and social harmony. To turn away a guest was to bring shame upon not just the household, but the broader community.

Whether grounded in religion, tradition, or social norms, hospitality has evolved into a defining feature of South Asian identity and it’s increasingly recognised in the places where Desis have migrated and made new homes.

In the Australian context

Migration brings both challenges and opportunities. Adapting to a new country, navigating unfamiliar systems, and trying to balance integration with cultural preservation can be daunting. One of the key ways Desis have held on to their identity is through food. This isnot just in terms of cuisine, but in the rituals and values surrounding it.

In many non-Desi homes, guests might be offered light “finger food.” In contrast, South Asian hospitality often involves a wide variety of dishes and drinks which are sometimes enthusiastically “forced” onto the guest. But this isn’t excess for the sake of it. Food, for us, is never just about sustenance. It reflects care, duty, love, and pride. Feeding someone is an expression of honour and affection.

This contrast in hospitality styles highlights broader cultural differences, but also points to opportunities for connection. In a multicultural society like Australia, the sharing of food and the generous spirit behind it can act as a powerful bridge between communities. Desi hospitality offers more than just a meal — it extends an invitation into a world where care for others is deeply woven into everyday life.

