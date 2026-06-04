Is that really you? The hidden cost of letting AI do the talking

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A few weeks ago, an old colleague posted something on LinkedIn. Someone I know quite well. The kind of person who speaks faster than most people think and somehow makes it all make sense, eventually. Cognitive debt

The post was something else entirely. Measured, calm, polished. Signed off with ‘I’m keen to hear your perspective’. I checked their profile picture to make sure it was actually them. And then imagined them saying it to me across a table. It didn’t quite fit at all.

I was pretty sure my colleague had some help from our recent best friends: ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. No judgement, most of the professional world is doing the same thing right now anyway.

That one simple post got me thinking, of all things, about the 2006 Bollywood movie Jaan-E-Mann. In the movie, Akshay Kumar is trying to woo Preity Zinta but has absolutely no idea how to do it. So Salman Khan sets him up with an earpiece and feeds him every single line. And it works. Preity is charmed and falls for Akshay. The only small detail being that none of it is actually coming from Akshay. Cognitive debt

The problem isn’t the tool. It’s what happens when you stop using it as a tool and start using it as a replacement. The people who know you will notice, and quickly. Something feels hollow, a disconnect creeps in. They won’t remember the point you were making. They’ll remember that it didn’t sound like you. People want the real you, not just a messenger copy pasting from a chatbot. And if Akshay is the one they’re actually interested in, they deserve to hear from him directly. Not Salman whispering through an earpiece.

The Science Behind Cognitive Debt Cognitive debt

Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have a name for this – cognitive debt. Their 2025 study found that people who relied on AI showed weaker brain activity, remembered less, and struggled to accurately quote their own work afterwards. Because in any meaningful sense, they hadn’t written it. And when the AI was taken away, they struggled to think and write on their own. The habit had already taken hold.

In contrast, those who started on their own and then used AI did even better. They recalled more, engaged more deeply, and used the tool to enhance their thinking rather than replace it. The foundation was already there.

And keep in mind, we’re still in the early days of AI usage. Two, maybe three years at most. Think about what a decade of outsourcing your thinking, your expression, your voice might actually look like. The cognitive debt doesn’t stay the same size, it compounds. Until one day the earpiece isn’t there and suddenly you’re very much on your own.

Which brings me to the cost of over-reliance on AI tools. Sure, it feels quite efficient to put out whatever AI gives you. But soon, people around you will notice and the trust and genuine connection erode. So be real. Be yourself. You might just be doing the internet a small but meaningful favour, making it a slightly less sloppy place, one post at a time.

Now back to our movie. In Jaan-E-Mann, Akshay Kumar eventually comes clean and tells Preity that the words weren’t really his, that Salman was behind the earpiece the whole time. He steps aside and lets the real connection win. And somehow, that moment of honesty is when everything actually falls into place. Cognitive debt

Come to think of it, it’s time we took some urgent inspiration from the movies for real life.

P.S: No old colleagues were harmed in the writing of this piece.

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