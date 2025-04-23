Kamala Sharma-Wing: RAN’s first full-time Hindu chaplain

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kamala (Nayni) Sharma-Wing is a woman of many firsts. As the first full-time Hindu chaplain at HMAS Harman in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF), her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, not because she set out to make history, but because she simply follows a quiet, unwavering calling to serve.

Originally from Nepal, Sharma-Wing’s early life was marked by constant movement, first to India and eventually to Australia aged 13. Her path to spiritual leadership in a military setting was, as she puts it, completely unexpected.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d be a Hindu chaplain, or even go down a spiritual path,” Sharma-Wing says to Indian Link.

The seed was planted in 2016 at a character leadership course where she ran into a former Navy chaplain.

“He asked if I’d consider becoming a Hindu chaplain. I told him, ‘There’s no such thing!’ But he said, ‘There is now.’ That’s how it started,” she remembers.

What followed was a two-year journey of exploration, culminating in a powerful spiritual experience.

“I was at a memory support unit and felt something so deep and profound — I just knew this was what I was meant to do.”

Now in her mid-40s, Sharma-Wing reflects on a life that seemed, in hindsight, to be guiding her here all along.

“Everything I’ve done in my life was preparing me for this. I just didn’t know it at the time.”

What do Chaplains do?

Chaplains in the Defence Force play a vital, if often invisible role — offering spiritual care, emotional support, and ethical guidance to service personnel. For Sharma-Wing, that means blending Hindu practices like yoga, breathwork, and samskaras (life rituals) with universal values of compassion, non-judgement and deep listening.

Chaplains are trained in pastoral care, but unlike clinical professionals such as counsellors or psychologists, their approach is not medicalised. Service members can speak with chaplains knowing the support offered is grounded in compassion and presence, not clinical diagnosis or formal treatment.

“My job isn’t to preach Hinduism either,” she clarifies. “It’s to meet people where they are, whether they’re atheist, agnostic, Christian, Muslim, or just spiritual in their own way, and help them find their own strength.”

Life in the armed forces can be intense, especially during long deployments at sea. Isolation, stress, and the pressures of duty can take a toll.

“Sometimes they just need someone to talk to — someone who won’t judge, who will listen, and help them unpack things,” she says. “It’s not about giving them solutions; it’s about walking alongside them.”

And she means that quite literally. “Ram Dass said it best: ‘We’re all just walking each other home.’ That’s the essence of what I do.”

Kamala Sharma-Wing believes that spirituality and mindfulness practices can be powerful tools in this environment. Her vision is to build a culture of inner resilience, where service members have not just the physical strength, but the emotional and mental tools to face life’s challenges.

“These tools are already within us,” Sharma-Wing says. “Yoga teaches us how to access them.”

Staying grounded

As the first full-time Hindu chaplain in the entire Australian Defence Force, Sharma-Wing’s appointment has garnered significant attention.

“When I began my journey, I actively looked for others in similar roles to seek guidance, but there were few,” she explains.

“Later, I discovered Hindu chaplains in the UK and South African armies. However, in those settings, chaplains generally serve only within their own faith communities. What I’ve found unique about the Australian Navy is we’re expected to support all personnel, regardless of their spiritual background. That universal approach feels truly special.”

But with the praise has come a quiet pressure.

“It’s been overwhelming,” she admits. “People come up to me and say, ‘You’ve made history.’ And while that’s beautiful, it also feels like a big responsibility. I don’t want to let anyone down.”

Despite the accolades, she insists she’s just an ordinary person. “I had to repeat Year 12. I wasn’t a standout student. But I worked hard, stayed open, and kept saying yes to the universe. That’s how I got here.”

Joining the Royal Australian Navy as a Sailor in 1995, it took Sharma-Wing seven years of service to be commissioned as an officer.

“That’s 30 years of hard work,” she says, adding that her experience of starting from the bottom of the chain of command helps her keep grounded.

Her message to the community is one of empowerment. “You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to be sincere. And Australia is a country that gives you the chance to dream big.”

For Kamala Sharma-Wing, the goal is to continue serving, and to pave the way for others.

“I hope more Hindu chaplains come forward,” she says. “Even if you’re a yoga teacher, a social worker, or someone who’s deeply committed to community service, just talk to Defence recruiting and see. You never know where it could lead.”

As Australia’s Defence Force (ADF) continues to diversify, Sharma-Wing sees her role as a bridge; it’s not about the uniform or the rituals. It’s about being present.

“We’re all human. We all want connection. We all want to feel supported. That’s what chaplaincy is all about,” she says.

“If I can help even one person feel seen, heard, and supported — then I’ve done my job.”

