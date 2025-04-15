NSW Govt puts in $3.75 million towards Hindu Cultural Centre Sydney

Reading Time: 3 minutes



The Hindu Council of Australia (HCA) has secured a dedicated cultural and education centre in Sydney’s west, backed by a $3.75 million investment from the NSW Government.

The Hindu Cultural and Education Centre, to be established on a newly acquired property in Parramatta, will serve as a hub for spiritual, cultural, and community life. Envisioned as a welcoming space for all age groups, the centre will host cultural events, music and dance classes, yoga sessions, and dedicated activities for both seniors and youth.

The centre will also support the training of chaplains and religious educators and house a library of religious and cultural texts.

The Centre will also act as the main administrative base for the HCA and associated Hindu organisations across NSW. Hindu Cultural Centre sydney

The funding fulfils an election promise by the NSW Labor Government to enhance community infrastructure for the state’s Hindu population, now numbering over 250,000.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said at the inauguration on 13 April, “Today we’re delivering our election commitment to establish a home for Hindus in Western Sydney. This site will be a cultural and spiritual hub for the Hindu community for many years to come.”

The Hindu Council described the occasion as “a proud and historic moment for the Hindu community in NSW… marking a new chapter of cultural unity, celebration, and spiritual growth.”

Accordingly, the property is named “Prarambh”, or new beginning.

Founded 26 years ago, the Hindu Council of Australia is a fully volunteer-led organisation with a national presence across major cities and regional towns.

In his comments, the Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper noted: “The Hindu Cultural Centre Sydney will host a range of activities, from cultural exchanges to wellness sessions, and it will act as a base for engagement with other faiths and communities.”

The new facility reflects the continuing growth and contribution of Australians of Hindu faith to the social and cultural fabric of NSW, offering a space that not only honours tradition but also fosters unity and understanding.

Parramatta MP Donna Davis highlighted the significance of the centre’s location: “With almost 22,000 Hindu Australians calling Parramatta home, this is the ideal place for a centre that reflects the heart of Hindu culture and faith in Australia.”

She added, “We appreciate the incredible work you do to support your community and look forward to what you will achieve at the new “Hindu Hub” at 62 Macarthur Street in the heart of Parramatta.” Hindu Cultural Centre sydney

The new Centre might well go down by that name – Hindu Hub.

It is the closest Sydney’s Indian community has ever got to an “India House”, a long-cherished dream that has failed to get off the ground in many years.

