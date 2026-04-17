When heavy periods are treated as ‘woman’s fate’

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Heavy periods

In many families, heavy periods are not seen as a health issue, but accepted as part of being a woman. Girls are told to be brave, young women that it will settle, and mothers that it is normal after childbirth. So life goes on – work, study, school runs, social events – while managing pain, exhaustion, and constant anxiety. Yet this quiet burden is widespread. In Australia, around one in four females experience heavy periods, with recognised impacts on physical, emotional, social, and economic wellbeing.

When “just a period” begins to run your life Heavy periods

Heavy menstrual bleeding is not just about volume – it is defined by its impact on quality of life. It may involve frequent changes of protection, prolonged bleeding, large clots, or structuring daily life around fear of leaks. It can also lead to iron deficiency and anaemia, causing fatigue, dizziness, and reduced functioning. The national consumer guide notes that nearly two-thirds of women with heavy menstrual bleeding are iron deficient.

This is not a minor inconvenience. It is the student afraid to stand in class, the woman in a meeting worrying about stains, the mother planning her day around her body. When bleeding dictates what a woman wears, where she goes, how she sleeps, and whether she can leave home comfortably, it is no longer “just a period.” It is a health issue.

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The silence is costing women dearly

The burden is significant, yet many women still do not seek help. A national survey by Jean Hailes (a not-for-profit dedicated to women’s health) found that 78% of Australian women aged 18–44 had experienced painful, irregular or heavy periods in the past five years. Of those affected, 75% said symptoms disrupted daily life, 44% had to pause work or study, and 58% reported impacts on mental wellbeing. Yet only 56% had spoken to a doctor.

That gap matters. It means women are normalising suffering that is often treatable, losing years to fatigue, pain, and delayed diagnosis. Many who do not seek help believe nothing can be done, or feel too embarrassed to ask.

When culture teaches women to endure

For women from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, the silence can run deeper. Not because culture is the problem, but because stigma, modesty, misinformation, and practical barriers can keep treatable conditions hidden. Research shows CALD women may face taboos around discussing such issues, along with language, financial, and access barriers. In practice, this can mean reluctance to seek care, fear of examinations, or uncertainty about the health system. Many are managing not just symptoms, but silence, stigma, and confusion – allowing heavy bleeding to be quietly normalised.

The price of bleeding quietly

Heavy periods also come with a cost that is rarely discussed openly. There is missed work, reduced productivity and poorer concentration. There is also the monthly household cost of pads, tampons, period underwear, pain relief, iron tablets, extra washing and spare clothing. Jean Hailes notes survey findings that 55% of respondents had missed work because of their period, and reporting on the same issue has estimated the economic burden of problematic periods in Australia at around A$14 billion a year.

For many women, especially in a cost-of-living crisis, this is not a minor expense. It is another pressure added to an already exhausting experience.

Heavy bleeding can be a warning sign Heavy periods

Heavy bleeding can happen for many reasons. Healthdirect (a government-funded virtual health service) lists causes including hormone imbalance, fibroids, polyps, adenomyosis, endometriosis, thyroid problems, bleeding disorders and some medicines such as blood thinners. Australian longitudinal research has also shown that heavy menstrual bleeding becomes more common with age, rising from 17.6% at age 22 to 39.3% at age 48 among menstruating women, and is associated with poorer quality of life.

Common does not mean harmless. Sometimes heavy bleeding is the first clue that something more is going on. Heavy periods

The conversation that can change everything

The good news is that women do not have to simply endure it. Australia’s Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Clinical Care Standard says women should be offered the least invasive and most effective treatment appropriate to their needs and preferences and supported to make informed choices. Treatment can include iron replacement, anti-inflammatory medicines, tranexamic acid, hormonal treatment, a hormone-releasing IUD, and in some cases procedures or surgery.

If your periods are affecting your work, study, sleep, exercise, relationships or peace of mind, that is reason enough to seek help. Keep a simple record of how long you bleed, how often you change products, whether you pass clots, and whether you feel dizzy or exhausted. Take it to your GP. And if you are not heard, seek a second opinion. Women deserve better than being told to “put up with it.” They deserve answers, options and care. Heavy periods

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