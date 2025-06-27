Vir Das for IFFM 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actor and comedian Vir Das will be felicitated at this year’s at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), acknowledging his contributions to Indian entertainment industry, comedy and his impact on global audiences. Vir Das for IFFM

The Festival returns for its 16th edition, August 14 to 24.

Vir said, “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised by IFFM, a festival that celebrates the diversity and strength of Indian storytelling. Comedy has always been my lens to view the world, and to be able to share that journey with audiences across the globe – and now be celebrated for it – is truly special. I’m looking forward to being part of the festival and engaging with fellow artists and film lovers in Melbourne.”

The festival, as usual, is set to showcase a broad spectrum of Indian cinema and will include premieres, screenings, masterclasses, in-conversation sessions, and industry panels.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 16th year. This festival has always been a bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema.”

She added, “Honouring someone like Vir Das, who has become a truly global voice in entertainment, reflects the evolving and dynamic spirit of Indian storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a celebration that promises inspiration, entertainment, and powerful narratives.”

This marks the first time a major stand-up star has been honoured by the Australia-based festival.

In other news, Vir is all set to bring his fifth collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix with his new special titled Vir Das: Fool Volume. He has shared that he lost his voice two months before the show – so it became a work rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal around the world. Vir Das for IFFM

This marks Vir’s fifth Netflix special, which includes Abroad Understanding and Vir Das: Landing.

Vir Das began his career with a gig at one of the premier hotels in New Delhi with a performance titled “Walking on Broken Das”.

He started on TV when he hosted two shows – Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain, where he was an agony uncle, and his own stand-up comedy late night show Ek Rahin Vir.

He has since appeared on a variety of comedic television programs.

He was cast as the comic relief in The Curse of King Tut’s Tomb, a Hallmark mini-series filmed in India. He began filming for his first two Bollywood roles in early 2006, and played a small role in Vipul Shah’s successful Namastey London (2007).

Vir is also all set to make his directorial debut as the co-director on Happy Patel, being produced by Aamir Khan Films. He will also will be debuting shortly as an author, with a book titled The Outsider. Vir Das for IFFM

