A Different Side of Sydney in Autumn

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On a warm autumn afternoon in Sydney, the grandstands begin to fill.

Friends gather trackside.

Music drifts across the racecourse.

Groups pause to take photos in the sunshine as the horses thunder down the straight.

Moments like this are part of the atmosphere of the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival.

Every autumn, the city begins to feel a little different.

The weather becomes cooler.

The pace of Sydney slows down.

Weekends take on a new rhythm.

Across the city, people start looking for ways to spend time outdoors, meet friends, and enjoy the best of Sydney’s social life.

For many locals, this is also when one of the city’s most exciting seasonal events returns.

Across six weeks, Rosehill Gardens and Royal Randwick become vibrant destinations where racing, entertainment, food and fashion all come together.

Discovering Sydney in Autumn

For many people living in Sydney, the Autumn Racing Carnival has become one of those experiences that feels uniquely local.

It offers a chance to see a different side of the city — where sport, fashion, food and social life all come together in one place.

For newcomers and long-time residents alike, a day at Rosehill Gardens or Royal Randwick can feel like discovering another part of Sydney’s culture.

A Day Out at the Races

For many visitors, a day at the races is not only about the competition on the track.

It is about the atmosphere.

Friends gathering trackside.

Music playing across the racecourse.

Groups taking photos together in the autumn sunshine.

Throughout the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, visitors can enjoy:

live music and entertainment

food trucks and pop-up bars

fashion and photo moments

interactive experiences across the racecourse

award-winning hospitality

thrilling world-class racing

Each race day brings its own atmosphere and energy.

The Golden Slipper

One of the most famous moments of the carnival is the TAB Golden Slipper, held at Rosehill Gardens.

First run more than 70 years ago, it is now the richest race in the world for two-year-old horses and one of the highlights of Australian racing.

Thousands of people gather trackside to watch the race and experience the excitement as the horses charge down the final straight.

For many visitors, it is their first time experiencing the atmosphere of a major race day in Sydney.

Key Race Days

The Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival takes place across two iconic racecourses.

Rosehill Gardens

Chandon Ladies Day – Saturday 14 March

TAB Golden Slipper Day – Saturday 21 March

Family Stakes Day – Saturday 28 March

Royal Randwick

The Championships Day 1 – Saturday 4 April

The Championships Day 2 – Saturday 11 April

Schweppes All Aged Stakes Day – Saturday 21 April

Each race day offers its own mix of racing, entertainment and social experiences.

An Experience That Is Easy to Enjoy

Many people assume race days are expensive, but the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival is designed to be accessible.

Tickets start from $20 at Rosehill Gardens and $34 at Royal Randwick, making it an easy and enjoyable weekend activity.

Whether you come for the racing, the atmosphere, the entertainment or simply to spend time with friends, the carnival offers a unique way to experience Sydney in autumn.

Experience the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival

Each year, the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival brings together world-class racing, entertainment and the energy of the city.

For many people, it has become a favourite way to spend a Sydney autumn weekend.

Click here to learn more.

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