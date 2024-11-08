Melbourne Cup: I’m doing Just Fine, thank you

Reading Time: 4 minutes

I watch with bated breath as “Just Fine” lunges to the front as soon as the Melbourne Cup race begins.

This is my first ever race, and he is the horse I’ve drawn in the office sweepstakes!

With each second, my heartbeat quickens, the taste of victory dawning on me. At this moment, it’s not even about the money. I feel adrenaline from my tennis days — that competitive spirit I’d thought I’d left behind. Suddenly, I’m cheering wildly, entirely in the zone, oblivious to the fact that my co-workers are filming me, likely entertained by my escalating enthusiasm.

And then, midway through, something shifts. A bad feeling creeps in, and in the final stretch began, my heart drops. “Just Fine” is not living up to his name, steadily dropping back in the pack, until he‘s out of sight altogether. I pin my hopes on “Fancy Man” and “Okita Soushi,” but as the race ends, it becomes painfully clear that none of my picks will cross the line first. The winner is “Knight’s Choice,” by what they’re calling a “win by a nose.”

*

We’re celebrating Melbourne Cup in-house this year at my workplace – with pizzas, fascinators, formal wear, and our own mini version of the sweepstakes. This is no small affair in Australia. It’s the race that stops a nation, marking the unofficial start of summer and the festive season, when Aussies trade the chill for beach weather, surf, cold beers, and sunshine. For many here, it’s all about fun and fortune, and “Hot Girl Summer” — a vibe you’d think was born in this land down under.

Though the Melbourne Cup is held in Melbourne, the race captivates people across the country. Sydney offices, including ours, tuned in on 5 Nov, ready to feel the thrill of the track. I rock up in a green dress, but being fairly new to Australia, minus a fascinator — or a full grasp of the day’s traditions. I’d heard about the iconic race, but I’d never experienced the whole event up close. This morning feels like any regular day at work, except everyone ‘s a little more dolled up. We pop champagne and soft drinks, and enjoy an assorted box of khakhras (ok, we’re mostly Indian at this office).

Then come the sweepstakes. Pawan and Kerry explain the rules: we’ll buy $2 and $5 tickets, with each ticket representing a horse with varying odds of winning. Not fully grasping the odds but riding the wave of excitement, I draw “Just Fine,” “Okita Soushi,” and “Fancy Man” for the $2 stakes, and “Just Fine,” “Fancy Man,” and “Interpretation” for the $5 ones. In total, I invest $21 — not insignificant for a student making ends meet. I learn that, should my horse win, I’ll stand to earn $75. While the money would have been great, what I felt most was the thrill of possibility (probability?).

Just before the race, we huddle around a desktop screen, everyone glued to the unfolding action.

In three minutes, I experience a high like I haven’t in a long time, and a down like I haven’t in a long time.

My co-workers chuckle at my dramatic disappointment. Three cameras capture my reaction, with Kerry sitting beside me, cool as ever. Then, with the same stoic face, she announces her victory: “I’ve won.” The news stings, hitting a competitive nerve I’d thought was long dormant – Melbourne Cup has wakened the ugly beast in me.

A few moments in, I shake off the loss, joining in the laughter. Pawan, another co-worker, then throws out, “Horses that lead at the beginning never win…”. I shoot him a look and ask, “Then why did you let me get so excited?” He smirks, “Where’s the fun in that?”

Just as I’m mulling over my “near-win,” Kerry hands me $7. Apparently, “Just Fine” has finished last — a consolation prize of sorts. As I pocket the moolah, the Government’s gambling ad flashes through my mind: “You win some, you lose more.”

By the end, I’m thinking, “Never betting again.”

Yet, as we raise a toast and drift back to our desks, I can’t help but feel the glow of camaraderie. This isn’t really about winning or losing. It’s about finding a shared joy in the ups and downs — something Australians seem to understand all too well. (Okay, I get the hype now.)

