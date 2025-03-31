Kohli, Sharma back in Australia again this summer

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Barely has the Indian cricket team touched down in India that they are on their way back to Australia. This time however, they won’t be battling it out for the Border-Gavaskar Test trophy, but rather will face Australia in a series of One-Day matches and T-20 games.

The 2025-26 ‘season’ will be the first ever to feature men’s internationals in all eight Australian states and territories, with Canberra and Hobart both set to host India during their five-game T20 series.

The 2023 and 2025 World Cup finalists face off in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney and then the T-20 series in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane.



For Indian cricket fans in Australia, this season will be a double dose of seeing their teams from India in action. While the Indian men’s visit in October- November, the Indian women’s team will finish the international cricket season with three T-20 and ODI series and then a Test match in February.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will launch the opening T20I on Sunday, February 15, followed by matches at Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval.

The three ODIs will be staged at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field, Hobart’s Bellerive Oval and Melbourne’s CitiPower Centre, before the showpiece event: the one-off Test at the newly redeveloped WACA Ground from March 6-9.

And yes, in between the India matches, the Ashes series between Australia and England will be ongoing.

The question most asked in the summer of 2024-25 was if the Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia is greater than the traditional Ashes series between England and Australia. One measure could be the numbers in attendance across the various Test grounds.

The BGT series saw a total of 837,879 people attending, the fourth-most for any Test series in Australia, and the highest for any non-Ashes series. In addition to attendance records tumbling at venues across the country, at least eight sessions averaged more than 2 million viewers with 40 sessions averaging more than 1 million viewers.

The gauntlet has been thrown to the Ashes series.

“We are excited to announce the schedule for what will be another incredible international season including the grand history and intense rivalry of the Ashes, the fantastic box office appeal of the India men’s and women’s teams and a return to some iconic tourist locations in northern Australia for the white ball series against South Africa.

“We look forward to bringing international cricket to fans across the country with 11 cities and 14 venues hosting matches throughout the season including matches in every state and territory capital city for the first time in 17 years.”

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season."

“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia’s national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country,” said Todd Greenberg, the newly-appointed CEO of Cricket Australia.

2025-26 International Schedule

Men’s T20I Series v South Africa

August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin, (N)

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, (N)

Men’s ODI Series v South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, (D/N)

August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, (D/N)

Men’s ODI Series v India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth, (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney, (D/N)

Men’s T20I Series v India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne, (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, (N)

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane, (N)

Men’s Ashes

November 21-25: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth

December 4-8: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

December 17-21: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 26-30: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne

January 4-8: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney

Women’s T20I Series v India

February 15: SCG, Sydney, (N)

February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (N)

Women’s ODI Series v India

February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, (D/N)

February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (D/N)

March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, (D/N)

Women’s Test v India: March 6-9 – WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

