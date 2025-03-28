SA Premier Malinauskas visits Maharashtra, plays cricket at Wankhede

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, accompanied by a delegation of state officials, is on an official tour of India to promote business and education ties between South Australia and Indian corporate entities. As part of this visit, he arrived in Maharashtra, engaging in key discussions and cultural activities that reinforced the growing partnership between the two regions.

On March 28, Premier Malinauskas visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento. Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, was also honoured with a memento by the MCA. The event saw the presence of MCA office bearers and Apex Council Members.

As part of the visit, Premier Malinauskas participated in a friendly exhibition cricket game alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children. Former MCA President Ashish Shelar also joined, adding to the lively atmosphere. This visit coincided with the MCA’s golden jubilee celebrations of the construction of Wankhede Stadium, which famously hosted the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, won by India.

The MCA commemorated the occasion with a series of special events, including the felicitation of captains of Mumbai’s men’s and women’s teams, members of the Mumbai team that played the first-ever first-class match at Wankhede in 1974, former Elected Managing Committee members, and the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

Beyond sports, the visit also focused on fostering collaboration in technology and innovation. On the same day, Premier Malinauskas, Australian Ambassador to India Philip Green, and Australian Consul General Paul Murphy met with Minister Ashish Shelar to discuss strengthening partnerships between South Australia and Maharashtra in Artificial Intelligence, Future Technologies, and Drone Manufacturing—key pillars shaping Maharashtra’s IT vision.

During the discussions, Minister Shelar highlighted Maharashtra’s initiative to establish a world-class AI & Future Technologies Centre of Excellence in Mumbai. He sought Premier Malinauskas’ support in facilitating collaboration between this proposed centre and the University of Adelaide’s globally recognised School of AI and Machine Learning.

Additionally, Minister Shelar detailed Maharashtra’s drone policy and the plan to set up a Drone Manufacturing Centre of Excellence at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He explored potential collaborations with the University of South Australia in Drone Technology, Autonomous Systems, and Additive Manufacturing. Recognising these initiatives, Premier Malinauskas extended full support and assured that he would personally reach out to both universities to encourage closer academic, research, and industry cooperation between South Australia and Maharashtra.

