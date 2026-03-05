Seeing Pride for the first time

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Mardi Gras

The spectacle was expected – the choreography too – as the Mardi Gras parade burst onto my television screen in pinks, purples and pastels.

What I walked away with, however, was understanding: that societies can evolve, that spaces can be made for difference, and that joy itself can be a political act.

It all began with the rumble of engines – the meaning of which would settle on me only hours later. Dykes on Bikes were among the first groups to appear, introduced as protectors of the street. Riding together in formation, they moved with a steady confidence that set the rhythm for everything that followed. This was not polite participation but an unapologetic declaration of arrival – strength, solidarity and presence: we are here.

Equally impactful was the group Quiet Queer later in the parade. They walked carrying books instead of banners, dressed simply. There was no choreography, no performance. They moved slowly, occasionally lifting their books toward the crowd.

Seeing them changed how I thought about the evening. Until that moment, Pride had seemed inseparable from spectacle – from colour, music and movement. But the quietness of this group suggested another kind of visibility. Pride, it seemed, could also be reflective, even contemplative. It did not need volume to be felt.

In between these moments, the parade revealed its breadth. Groups from universities, hospitals and sports clubs walked the route along Oxford Street. Domestic violence advocates marched alongside disability organisations. Corporate floats followed community groups. Older couples walked beside teenagers experiencing their first Mardi Gras, while people using mobility aids joined at their own pace.

Volunteers managed the crowds with quiet efficiency. Even the glitter was biodegradable.

It was an unusual sight: activism, institutions and businesses sharing the same celebratory space.

Ten thousand people marched in more than 160 floats, moving slowly from Hyde Park to Moore Park. Amid the celebration, a sense of politics remained constant. References to the Spirit of 1978 recalled the arrests and resistance that marked the parade’s beginnings, while signs and speeches highlighted contemporary concerns, from the rights of trans youth to new legislative debates.

The atmosphere was joyful but thoughtful. Pride felt both celebratory and purposeful — a reminder that visibility has always, and often will, involve struggle.

Watching from afar, I found myself thinking about how public celebration works in different societies.

In India, where I come from, public festivities often centre on inherited identities – religion, family, centuries-old traditions. Pride marches have grown in visibility, particularly since homosexuality was decriminalised in 2018, but they rarely occupy mainstream civic spaces.

On Oxford Street, by contrast, LGBTQ+ visibility appeared woven into institutional and civic life. Universities marched. Hospitals marched. Corporations marched. The parade felt connected to society rather than separate from it.

No one seemed required to fit a particular mould. Being seen did not mean conforming; it meant making room for difference.

Perhaps that is what lingered most after the parade ended. Mardi Gras was not simply a festival of colour, though it was certainly that. Nor was it only a protest, though its history makes that impossible to ignore.

Instead, it existed somewhere in between – a space where celebration and struggle coexist, where joy carries memory, and where visibility remains both a victory and a responsibility.

For someone watching their first Mardi Gras, even from a distance, it felt less like a parade and more like a portrait of a society negotiating who it allows itself to be.

