The Salvation Army’s multicultural event unites communities in support of the 2026 Red Shield Appeal

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Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s national Multicultural Launch event, held as part of the annual Red Shield Appeal, took place on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at NSW Parliament House. The event was formally launched by distinguished leaders from government and business, including Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney; Hon. Warren Kirby MP, NSW Parliament; and Marek Ristwej, Chair of Marque Capital and LBW Trust.

The event brought together business, community, and media leaders from 20+ community groups, raising awareness and supporting the work of The Salvation Army across Australia.

Now in it’s 62nd year, The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army’s flagship fundraising appeal and Australia’s largest and longest running door knock appeal. This year, The Salvation Army are aiming to raise $41 million nationally to fund vital work around the country in areas such as homelessness, family and domestic violence, youth, financial hardship, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, as well as the key work of The Salvation Army within multicultural communities.

Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Territorial Commander of The Salvation Army said, “The Salvation Army have been committed to standing alongside and supporting those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities for over 140 years, and we continue to provide services and programs in communities that have a lasting impact.”

“The Salvation Army Multicultural launch provides The Salvos with an amazing opportunity to connect with multicultural community leaders who are passionate about supporting people within multicultural communities. We are also extremely grateful to Multiconnexions, who have supported The Salvation Army for over 20 years.”

Warren Kirby MP, NSW Parliament, said, “The Red Shield Appeal is one of Australia’s most powerful expressions of collective compassion, uniting communities to restore dignity, resilience, and hope for those facing hardship. I deeply commend The Salvation Army for leading this enduring national effort, and MultiConnexions for strengthening its impact through meaningful community engagement.”

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of Multiconnexions and recipient of The Salvation Army’s Eva Burrows Award, said: “We are proud to continue hosting The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal Multicultural Launch for over two decades. ‘Be Hope’ beautifully reflects the essence of multicultural Australia, where generosity transcends cultures, and giving becomes a shared responsibility that brings deeper meaning to our lives.”

Across Australia last year, through The Salvation Army’s network of over 400 centres and 2,000 services, the Salvos provided:

Assistance to one person every 17 seconds

More than 1.74 million sessions of care to over 228,000 people in need

Over 1 million nights of safe accommodation

More than 1.4 million meals for those who accessed our homelessness services.

To be the hope by donating to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

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