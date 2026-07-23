AusAlert will deliver emergency warnings to all – but they must actually be accessible

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Next Monday, millions of people in Australia will feel their phones buzz with a message and hear a loud, siren-like warning.

It’s a preview of how the country plans to warn its population when the next bushfire, flood or cyclone comes down. The system is AusAlert, Australia’s most significant overhaul of disaster warning infrastructure in a generation.

AusAlert uses “cell broadcast” technology, sending a signal from the phone tower itself to every compatible device nearby, without needing a phone number or app. This approach is already in place in New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and more than 30 other countries.

AusAlert does need mobile reception, but it doesn’t get clogged by network congestion like text messages (SMS), and can reach anyone passing through a danger zone. Community testing wrapped up in June 2026, with a national test on July 27 around 2pm AEST. The system will be fully operational from October.

It’s a significant improvement to how Australia sends emergency warnings, but the question isn’t just “does it work?”. It’s also “what do I do next?” and “who does it work for, and who does it leave behind?”

Not a ‘one size fits all’

More than one in five Australians speak a language other than English at home. People with disability are up to four times more likely to die in a disaster than those without, and this is exactly where most warning systems start to fail.

Warning systems are usually built on a one-size-fits-all assumption – this is what we learned after reviewing 70 disaster apps, 48,000 user reviews, and discussions with disabled communities and emergency agencies.

Most warning systems are built in the majority language (such as English for Australia), leaving culturally and linguistically diverse communities at a loss.

Age is another barrier. In one of our recent studies, older participants struggled to navigate back to the home page after following an external link.

Vision issues add another layer: small text, colour-coded warnings and live maps can all be inaccessible depending on someone’s visual impairment.

Australia adds a structural issue on top of these: there’s no single national digital platform (website or app), with each of the eight states and territories running its own warning system with their own digital platforms.