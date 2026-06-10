Indian Badminton’s biggest names are in Sydney

Reading Time: 4 minutes

India at Australian Open

The Sathio Group Australian Badminton Open 2026 returns to Sydney from 9–14 June 2026, bringing some of the world’s best badminton talent to the Quaycentre at Sydney Olympic Park. For fans following Indian Badminton, this year’s tournament promises a particularly exciting line-up.

For fans following the Indian campaign at the Australian Badminton Open campaign, this year’s tournament promises a particularly exciting line-up.

As a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, the tournament attracts Olympic medallists, world champions, and rising stars from across the globe. Despite some late withdrawals, India brings a strong contingent with players including the Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Indonesia Open 2026 Super 1000 Quarterfinalists, MR Arjun, and Hariharan Amsakarunan, and emerging stars like Malvika Bansod, Tanvi Sharma, and Tharun Mannepalli.

Why the Australian Open Matters

Since its inception in 1975, the Australian Open has been Oceania’s premier badminton tournament. The 2026 edition, the event’s 35th, is part of the BWF World Tour, with ranking points contributing to qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It also serves as a crucial lead-up to the BWF World Championships in New Delhi and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this year.

Following the qualifying rounds, the tournament progresses through the main draw to Sunday’s finals, offering fans a rare chance to experience world-class badminton from courtside, where every rally, dive and smash unfolds just metres away.

India’s New Generation Arrives

Indian badminton has never been deeper. The foundations laid by stars such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the celebrated doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have created a pathway for a new generation of talent now beginning to make their mark on the international stage.

Sydney will provide one of the first opportunities for Australian audiences to witness that next wave in action.

Men’s Doubles

Arjun and Hariharan: The Underdogs Turning Heads Until last week, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan were known mainly to devoted Indian badminton fans. Their breakthrough came at the Indonesia Open Super 1000, where a stunning quarter-final run against some of the world’s best pairs announced their arrival on the international stage. The duo were also part of India’s Thomas Cup bronze medal-winning squad earlier this year.

They come to Sydney with momentum and confidence, leading India’s men’s doubles challenge alongside Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun Reddy. While fans will miss the celebrated Satwik-Chirag partnership, Arjun and Hariharan represent the next generation of Indian badminton.

*Arjun and Hariharan are now seeded, following multiple withdrawals in the Men’s Doubles category.

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu: A Champion Reclaiming Her Best For many Indian Australians, PV Sindhu needs little introduction. Her Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020 cemented her place among India’s greatest athletes, while she remains the country’s only badminton world champion and one of its few multiple Olympic medallists.

After a challenging period marked by injuries and inconsistent form, Sindhu has rediscovered her touch. Strong recent performances have returned her to the world’s top 10 for the first time in over two years, and as the third seed in Sydney, the attacking star fans remember could be one of the tournament’s biggest threats.

Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma: Future of Indian Women’s Singles While PV Sindhu will attract much of the attention, India’s women’s singles strength extends well beyond its biggest star.

Malvika Bansod has established herself as one of the country’s leading players, with the consistency and composure to challenge higher-ranked opponents. Alongside her is 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma, one of Indian badminton’s brightest young prospects, eager to test herself against the world’s best.

Together with Aakarshi Kashyap, Isharani Baruah and Tanya Hemanth, they represent a new generation building on the legacy of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, and ready to carry Indian women’s badminton into its next chapter.

Men’s Singles

India’s men’s singles campaign will be led by Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli following the withdrawals of Ayush Shetty and veteran HS Prannoy.

Kiran announced himself with a famous victory over then world No. 1 Shi Yuqi at the 2023 Thailand Open, while rising star Tharun secured the biggest win of his career by defeating top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu at the 2025 Macau Open. Saneeth Dayanand and Manraj Singh will contest the qualifiers, hoping to join them in the main draw.

For this new generation of Indian talent, the Australian Open offers a valuable opportunity to gain experience, confidence and crucial ranking points.

Mixed Doubles

Mixed doubles remain one of the most exciting disciplines in world badminton, and India will be represented by Druv Rawat-Maneesha K. and Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan, after the withdrawal of world No. 23, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

More Than Just a Tournament

Indian badminton is entering a new era. PV Sindhu’s legacy is secure, India’s doubles stars have raised expectations, and a new generation is ready to take the next step.

The absence of defending champion Lakshya Sen will undoubtedly be felt by Indian fans in Sydney, after he delivered one of the standout performances at the 2025 Australian Open. However it also opens doors for emerging talents such as Tharun Mannepalli and the Arjun-Hariharan pairing to continue India’s recent success.

For Sydney’s Indian diaspora, the Australian Open is a rare chance to support these athletes in person as they chase titles, ranking points and international recognition. After all, sport is at its best when communities rally behind their own. The players have travelled thousands of kilometres to compete – now it’s Sydney’s turn to show up for them.

Check the complete draw here.

Read Also: Nishan Velupillay : South Asian-origin forward named in Australia’s FIFA World Cup Squad