Nishan Velupillay : South Asian-origin forward named in Australia’s FIFA World Cup Squad

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Australia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup features a familiar reflection of modern multicultural Australia. Among the 26 players selected by head coach Tony Popovic is 24-year-old forward Nishan Velupillay, a rising star whose family story spans Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India and Australia.

Velupillay has been named in the Socceroos squad heading to North America for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11.

For Australian football fans, the selection comes as little surprise.

The Melbourne-born attacker was one of the standout performers during Australia’s World Cup qualifying campaign, announcing himself on the international stage by scoring on debut against China. His pace, direct running and ability to unsettle defenders quickly made him a valuable option in Popovic’s plans.

Now, less than a year after making his senior international breakthrough, Velupillay finds himself preparing for football’s biggest stage.

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His selection also carries significance for Australia’s South Asian communities.

Nishan Velupillay was born to a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent and an Anglo-Indian mother, making him one of the few players of South Asian heritage to break into the Socceroos setup in recent years. In a country where football has long been shaped by migration, his rise adds another chapter to the sport’s multicultural story.

Australia’s national teams have historically drawn strength from diverse communities, with players tracing their roots to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Yet representation from South Asian backgrounds has remained relatively limited despite the region’s growing footprint in Australian sport.

Nishan Velupillay’s emergence therefore resonates beyond football.

Nishan Velupillay: South Asia’s Pride in the Socceroos

For young Australians from Sri Lankan, Indian and broader South Asian backgrounds, his presence in the World Cup squad offers a visible example of what is possible.

The forward joins a squad blending experience with youth as Australia seeks to make an impact on the global stage. Veteran goalkeeper and captain Mathew Ryan will provide leadership, while established names such as Jackson Irvine, Harry Souttar, Mathew Leckie and Aziz Behich bring valuable tournament experience.

The squad also includes exciting young talents such as Nestory Irankunda and former Italy youth international Cristian Volpato, who was named just days after formally committing his international future to Australia.

Volpato’s inclusion comes following the injury-enforced absence of Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree, creating an opportunity for the attacking midfielder to push for a starting role.

For Nishan Velupillay, however, the focus will be on continuing the momentum that earned him his place.

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The journey from Melbourne’s western suburbs to the FIFA World Cup is one that reflects both persistence and opportunity. It is also a reminder of the increasingly diverse face of Australian football.

When Australia takes the field in North America this month, millions will be watching. Among them will be Sri Lankan, Indian and South Asian communities across Australia and around the world, many of whom will see a little of their own story reflected in the young forward wearing green and gold.

For Nishan Velupillay, the World Cup dream is no longer a distant ambition.

It is now reality.

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