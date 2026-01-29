IndianCare’s Aao Khelo: Celebrating Indian women through sport

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Since June last year, at quotidian gyms across the outer east, west and north of Melbourne, Indian women have been gathering once a week to enjoy something they seldom get the chance to do – sports.

Aimed at making physical activity more accessible to Indian women, IndianCare’s “Aao Khelo” program has given countless women a spring in their step.

“It’s helped us come out of the house, make friends and fulfil our dreams of playing badminton’, says Priyanka*, a participant in Epping.

She’s looking forward to the chance to showcase her newfound sporting prowess at a one-day, first of its kind celebration – the Desi Women’s Sports Festival, an initiative under IndianCare’s “Aao Khelo” program to commemorate International Women’s Day on Saturday 7 March.

IndianCare President Jaya Manchikanti says the event, where women are encouraged to bring family and friends along, will provide them a rare opportunity to step away from the daily grind.

“Often Indian women are so busy with their domestic duties or out in the workforce or looking after children that they don’t get much time to do fun things for themselves,” she says.

“We thought, well, why not this one day [where] we just celebrate that and get them together.”

Manchikanti says cultural stigma and limiting self-beliefs around their ability has led to a historically low uptake in sports amongst Indian women.

“I think Indian women, especially older women, are often encouraged to do crafts or domestic duties, but not so much sports,” she reflects.

“The self-care aspect is [also] very much neglected in Indian women…they almost see it as a bit of a selfish thing to [play weekly sports]. That I think needs to be challenged as well.”

Exercise has myriad well-documented benefits, including reduced risk of chronic conditions, increased energy and sleep, and better mental health.

“It’s not only being physically active but being able to form friendships and having something regular to look forward to during the week,” Manchikanti says.

A three-year initiative supported by the federal government’s Play Our Way grant, IndianCare’s “Aao Khelo” program is open to Indian women across Victoria, concentrated in areas with the largest Indian diaspora populations (Wyndham, Whittlesea, Casey).

IndianCare’s Aao Khelo

Currently, the program runs weekly badminton, swimming and yoga classes, sports specifically chosen for their low barrier to entry and applicability to everyday life in Australia.

With the weekly sessions attended by around 500 women, Manchikanti says the Desi Women’s Sports Festival will expand the gamut with activities for all ages and $6000 of prizes up for grabs.

“[Attendees] can expect a lot of fun – it’s going to be a day full of many activities,” Manchikanti says of the Festival.

“There’s also fun smaller games like a lemon and spoon race, tug of war, musical chairs, just fun things that we used to do as young girls.”

With the theme ‘Give to Gain’, this year’s International Women’s Day aptly underscores the generous and collaborative spirit of the program.

“You give to others, of course, and Indian women are very good at doing that. But I think it’s good also to give to yourself and have that self-care,” Manchikanti says.

“You will see so much gain in many ways, in terms of your own health, in terms of the friendships that you form, in terms of a community that can form out of it, and just a healthier way of living.”

*name has been changed.

