The Namaste Network: tackling men’s isolation, one chat at a time

On Thursday nights, the Tarneit Community Learning Centre comes alive with camaraderie, as a group come together to connect, learn and reflect on what it means to be Indian men.

Organised by not-for-profit IndianCare, ‘The Namaste Network – Indian Men’s Circle’ provides a culturally safe and engaging space for our father, sons and brothers, particularly new migrants, to open up about challenges adjusting to life in Australia and combat social isolation.

With people from CALD communities 1.5 times more likely to experience loneliness, the initiative is a valuable arena to meet like-minded men and find solace in shared experiences.

Sanchit Jain, Community Development Officer at IndianCare and convenor of ‘The Namaste Network’ feels strongly about addressing migration stress and social isolation to improve men’s overall mental health.

“Because of the patriarchal system, men’s mental health affects the whole environment of the house – if we can work on that, we can work on the whole environment of the house and their thinking.”

Co-designed with participants, sessions involve both practical workshops with guest speakers and interactive discussions on a variety of topics, from investing to health emergencies to brotherhood, all aimed at community capacity building. A post-session dinner allows men to talk without the structure of a formal support group.

Though only running fortnightly since late March, Jain says ‘The Namaste Network’ is already making a difference.

“Participants who were once shy now look forward to these sessions. Some have formed informal social circles and meet outside the session,” he says.

“Last session, my train got delayed and four members stayed back with me just to mingle. I definitely believe there have been huge shifts in the attitude and behaviours of individuals who have been a part of this program.”

Jain says the program has been effective at addressing not only migration stress but the patriarchal beliefs leading to isolation.

“Many Indian men grew up believing that showing emotion is a sign of weakness… Men also still see themselves as a provider. We challenge this by making emotional conversations a part of fun and inclusive games,” he says.

For over 10 years, IndianCare have provided culturally responsive health and community development programs to all South Asians across Victoria. Though designed to address men’s mental health, Jain has found ‘The Namaste Network’ program complements many of their other efforts to reduce gender-based violence.

“They feel lonely at times, but because they’ve been taught to be stay strong for their family, they were never able to do that. [With ‘The Namaste Network’,] they’ve [been] able to open in such a circle and share instances about their own fathers, their own childhood,” he explains.

“At times you need a peer circle supporting you, [who] also understand these emotions without the fear of judgement that we face mostly in many men groups.”

Jain says emotional honesty is at the centre of the connections formed.

“Councillor Preet Singh inaugurated our first session, where he also shared his personal struggle, his migration story… when like men like him, a prominent figure, share their vulnerabilities, it motivates the community to come forward as well,” Jain remembers.

With participants ranging from their mid-30s to early 60s, this vulnerability allows cross-generational bonds to emerge.

“[When we started,] some participants were hesitant [to mingle] and stuck with peers their own age. But with interactive games, open discussions and of course, shared meals, we’ve seen them cross generational lines, forming friendships and offering mentorships,” Jain says.

With plans to expand ‘The Namaste Network’ to other localities across Melbourne, Jain is excited about the potential to form greater connections.

“We have reached 51 individual Indian men…I think we’ve been able to redefine what support and brotherhood can look like for Indian men in Australia,” he says.

“We basically give them a structure where they can be open and vulnerable about their own lives. I think as and when men become vulnerable, they form strong bonds with each other.”

