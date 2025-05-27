Cutting Chai with Gautam Raju

Reading Time: 3 minutes

How does South Asian identity influence ideas of masculinity?



Gautam Raju: Cultural identity certainly shapes how masculinity is understood and expressed, in complex and often conflicting ways. South Asian identify, for example, is influenced by a long history of colonialism, caste, religion, migration, which plays out differently across generations and geographies. For many South Asian men, masculinity is tied to achievement: being a good provider, succeeding in school or work, keeping it together emotionally. There can be real pride in those ideals – but also pressure.

For South Asian men living outside their country of origin, there’s often a sense of straddling worlds: holding on to cultural expectations at home, confronting racism and trying to make sense of their place between tradition and change. At Movember, we know that when masculinity becomes too rigid – when there’s no room for vulnerability or softness – it can leave men feeling isolated or like they’re falling short. We need to broaden the conversation, so all men – no matter their background – feel seen, supported, and empowered to take care of their health.

The Netflix series Adolescence has started a conversation on our masculinity crisis – but how do we keep it going?

Gautam Raju: I think it’s about openness, right? How do you bring [people with toxic views] back and ask questions, as opposed to going in and saying, ‘this is wrong’. In many cases, when you ask the right questions, you can get people to question that content.

It’s also about who’s the most trustworthy person in that boy or that man’s life, who can also land that message in a compelling way. We know that for young boys, the father figure is someone that they look up to; a male role model in their lives is someone that’s important in driving good outcomes for that child.

Movember have recently launched the Men In Mind Program – why does our healthcare system need to engage with masculinity?

Gautam Raju: Men don’t seek help when they need to and only show up when it’s too late. Then when they do show up, they drop out of the healthcare system. There are things like ‘the doorknob conversation’ – when men go to see GP, they don’t really talk about what’s going on for them until they’ve got their hand on their doorknob and they’re about to leave.

That’s why we see things like high suicide rates in young men…The Men in Mind program upskills the [healthcare] workforce in how to talk to men, how to make sure men stay in the system and how to ensure that they get a good experience. If we can upskill people to be able to respond to [these problems] we can really improve health outcomes for men.

What’s something that you’re currently listening to/reading/playing/watching?

Gautam Raju: Lots of podcasts at the moment. I’m listening to ‘Search Engine’ – the guys that did ‘Reply All’ have started a new podcast where they investigate a question, like ‘Why does Buckingham Palace have a swimming pool?’ or ‘Do the political signs that you have during elections actually make an influence?’ It’s smart, funny, creative journalism.

What’s a word that you like in a South Asian language, and what does it mean?



Gautam Raju: I love the word ‘jugaad’ because I feel like that’s how I live my life. I use it all the time.

And finally: Soan Papdi or Papdi Chaat?

Gautam Raju: Papdi Chaat. It’s crunchier.

Cutting Chai with Lakshmi Ganapathy is a monthly series of bite-sized interviews with prominent South Asians showcasing their career and personality and celebrating their South Asian Australian identity.

