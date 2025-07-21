Reading Time: 2 minutes

After what honestly feels like a hundred years of Bollywood force-feeding us love stories wrapped in toxic masculinity, age gaps wider than our attention spans, and bare minimum emotional intelligence, Saiyaara comes in like a breath of fresh air – an emotionally grounded romance led by two young actors who feel like they belong to this generation.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Saiyaara

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Rating: ★★★★☆

Directed by Mohit Suri (yes, the king of broody boys and sad music), Saiyaara might not be a completely original story (it’s a remake of the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember) but it is finally a love story that feels made for us. For Gen Z. For those of us who just want to see actual romance play out on screen, with emotions and eyeliner and that perfect background score swelling at just the right time. It has also been sensitively adapted to speak to a wider Indian audience and particularly, to a generation more interested in emotional honesty than grand gestures.

Much of the film’s appeal lies in its leads. Saiyaara review

Ahaan Panday, in his debut performance as Krish Kapoor, shows surprising depth. His character carries the weight of a difficult past, yet never loses his sense of vulnerability. It’s a striking contrast to the kind of brooding male protagonists we’ve grown used to – this one is introspective, conflicted, and most importantly, emotionally accessible. While there’s room for improvement in his lip-syncing and overall enunciation of dialogues, Ahaan leaves a promising mark. Saiyaara review

Opposite him, Aneet Padda is luminous. As Vaani Batra, she brings quiet strength to a role that needed significant emotional depth. Her performance is expressive and poised, she conveys heartbreak and resilience with restraint, and her eyes express more than words can. At just 22 years old, her performance doesn’t demand attention but in fact holds it effortlessly.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara has also made a striking commercial impact. With an opening of 83 crores in just three days, it has become one of the top five openings of 2025. It also holds the distinction of supposedly selling the most tickets on Day 1 for a debutant film in 25 years – since Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Refugee. For a film led by newcomers, that’s a remarkable feat, however, the response in Sydney was far more subdued with some screenings cancelled and others drawing just a handful of viewers.

Of course, a Mohit Suri film is never without its music. The soundtrack of Saiyaara is one of its greatest assets – evocative, emotional, and woven seamlessly into the narrative. While the story itself doesn’t break new ground, the music elevates key moments, giving the film a lyrical quality that lingers. Although, my one complaint for Mohit Suri would be that the film needed musical performance continuity (a single playback voice, as used effectively in Aashiqui 2, would have strengthened Krish’s character voice). Saiyaara review

In many ways, Saiyaara is exactly what Bollywood has been missing: a romance that trusts its audience, treats its characters with respect, and tells a love story without relying on spectacle or feminism. It’s not trying to be larger-than-life and that’s precisely what makes it memorable.

