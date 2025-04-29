Review: Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Netflix)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Netflix’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins lands squarely in the territory of glossy, escapist entertainment. Directed with a clear love for stylish frames but not much interest in reinventing the heist genre, the film thrives largely on the strength of its star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Though lacking in mind-bending twists or clever plot mechanics, Jewel Thief compensates with its charisma, energy, and unexpected moments of sheer fun.

Film: Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Netflix)

Director: Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati

Rating: ★★ ½ (2.5/5)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta

The story revolves around Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan), a street-smart, big-hearted thief whose rule-breaking ways are fueled by personal stakes. His father, an ageing doctor, has fallen into the ruthless grip of a powerful underworld don. To save him, Rehan must pull off the ultimate heist: stealing the Red Sun, a priceless African diamond shrouded in legend. Thank God it wasn’t the Koh-i-Noor!

Enter Jaideep Ahlawat’s character, a seemingly suave art collector whose paintings are literally stained with the blood of those who crossed him. To the outside world, he’s a man of taste and refinement; behind closed doors, he’s a ruthless kingpin. The dynamic between Rehan and this don forms the film’s emotional and moral center: are they allies out of genuine friendship? Or is it simply a case of mutual survival and greed? Jewel Thief leaves this deliberately ambiguous, adding an edge of tension to their interactions.

The plot, admittedly, is linear and predictable. Unlike classic heist thrillers that revel in complicated plans and last-minute betrayals, Jewel Thief moves in a straight line. The heist is less about unraveling puzzles and more about watching two captivating performers bounce off each other, both trying to out-charm and outwit everyone around them, but fail miserably.

What truly saves Jewel Thief from sinking into forgettable territory is the cast. Saif Ali Khan brings his trademark irreverence and easy-going charm to the role, making Rehan an instantly likable rogue. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, delivers a fascinatingly layered villain: menacing one moment, disarmingly vulnerable the next. His portrayal manages to humanise a character who could have easily been a cardboard cutout of evil.

And then there’s the delightful surprise: Jaideep Ahlawat’s dance turn in the film’s lively promotional track, ‘Jaadu.’ It’s a scene-stealer — a moment of pure, unexpected fun that lets Ahlawat drop his grim persona and unleash some seriously smooth moves. Watching him groove with infectious energy is one of the film’s standout highlights, a reminder that even the darkest characters can have rhythm.

Kunal Kapoor adds further weight to the supporting cast, though he’s criminally underused. With his imposing screen presence, one wishes he had been given more to do.

Visually, the film is sumptuous. Museums, glittering diamonds, underground dens, and blood-splattered art exhibitions create a stylised world that feels larger than life. The cinematography leans heavily into rich, saturated colours and sharp contrasts, enhancing the film’s pulpy, graphic-novel aesthetic.

But for all its gloss and glamour, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins never attempts to be more than what it is: a straightforward, high-octane entertainer. There are no cerebral thrills, no intricate mind games…just pure, unabashed spectacle. Whether that’s a flaw or a strength depends entirely on what you’re looking for.

If you’re a lover of tightly woven, twist-laden heist films, this might leave you underwhelmed. But if you’re simply in the mood to be swept away by charismatic performances, stylised action, and the unlikely joy of seeing Jaideep Ahlawat dance (which by the way you can always watch on YouTube), Jewel Thief is time pass.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins doesn’t steal your heart with its plot, and if the makers were thinking of making it into a franchise, well maybe try adding more plot twists in the next one?

