Record $7.3B Australia-India remittance boom

India has emerged as the top recipient of remittances from Australia, with a record $7.3 billion (USD) sent in 2024 alone, according to new analysis by Money Transfer Australia. The surge comes as Australia’s migrant population hits historic highs, fuelling unprecedented levels of money flowing back to families and communities across India.

The analysis, based on figures from the World Bank, Australian Bureau of Statistics, KNOMAD, and DFAT, found that Indian migrants accounted for the largest share of Australia’s $38.2 billion total remittances in 2024 — nearly a fifth of all money sent abroad. These transfers, though representing just 3.8% of India’s global remittance inflows, remain a crucial financial link between Indian migrants and their homeland.

Australia’s Indian community, now the second-largest migrant group after the English, has grown rapidly in recent years. With over 780,000 people of Indian origin living in Australia, remittance flows have become both a personal and economic bridge between the two nations. These funds help families cover essentials such as education, healthcare, and housing, while also boosting local economies across India. Australia-India remittance

Money Transfer Australia’s report highlights that migrants from India are among the most active senders of money, despite the diversity of Australia’s overseas-born population. For comparison, Chinese migrants sent $5.35 billion — the second highest — making up 12.1% of China’s private inflows from abroad. Meanwhile, smaller communities from Pacific and African nations rely even more heavily on funds from Australia, where remittances often exceed several times their home countries’ GDP per capita.

Russell Gous, Editor-in-Chief at Money Transfer Australia, noted that these flows illustrate how deeply connected migrants remain to their countries of origin:

“Our analysis shows that private remittances are not only an act of love and duty but also a significant driver of economic activity in recipient countries.” Australia-India remittance

The report also revealed sharp contrasts in per capita remittances among different communities. Israeli migrants sent an average of $35,960 each in 2024 — nearly 60% of Australia’s median income — while migrants from countries like Thailand and Vietnam sent far lower amounts per person. Indian migrants, given their large numbers, collectively sent more than any other community.

With Australia’s net overseas migration expected to exceed 1.3 million people between the 2023 and 2025 financial years, remittance flows to India are projected to grow even further in 2025. This trend reflects both the rising Indian diaspora and Australia’s economic and educational appeal for Indian professionals, students, and families. Australia-India remittance

For India, these remittances are a vital economic resource, complementing official development aid and government programs aimed at poverty reduction and social welfare. In some cases, Australian private remittances to countries like Nepal have surpassed government aid by more than 20 times, highlighting the crucial role of individual transfers.

As India and Australia strengthen their strategic, economic, and cultural ties through agreements like the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), rising remittances stand as a testament to the enduring bonds between the people of both nations.

