Modak recipes with a difference

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi, and that means modak season. Not just for Ganesha, but us as well!

These sweet dumplings were Ganesha’s favourite (you‘ll always find a platter of these in iconography dedicated to Hinduism’s most-loved god). And we are not surprised, because we don’t know anyone who doesn’t love modaks.

Here are three different modak recipes to ensure you can eat as many as you like, because they are modified to be healthy.

(You might need a modak mould for these recipes – if you don’t want to shape them yourself. Some Indian spice stories do stock these, but you might have to hunt around.)

SUGAR FREE CHOCOLATE MODAK

The sugar-free chocolate modak is a quick and healthy recipe. In celebrations, everyone deserves to be included, regardless of whether they’re vegan or gluten free. This recipe is sugar-free, vegan and gluten-free!

Ingredients

1/4 cup peanuts skin removed and roasted

1/4 cup dates pitted

1 tbsp coconut flour/ desiccated coconut

1 tbsp raisins or any dried berries

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

Instructions

Use a coffee/spice grinder to grind the peanuts until they become a fine powder. Keep pulsing briefly until it forms a gel-like consistency and oil is released. Combine peanut butter and all the remaining ingredients in a food processor. Take a small amount of the mixture and begin shaping it in your hand. Shape it into balls and place them in a modak mould. To achieve the perfect modak shape, open the mould and eliminate any excess mixture. Store in an air-tight container at room temperature.

AIR FRIED MODAK

This Maharashtrian dessert typically looks like a deep-fried sweet dumpling. It is prepared using whole wheat flour or atta. The filling is identical to that of traditional ukadiche modak, with jaggery, coconut, and spices.

Ingredients for filling

2 tbsp jaggery

1/2 cup fresh shredded coconut

1/2 tbsp poppy seeds/ khuskhus

1/8 tsp nutmeg powder / jaiphal optional

1/8 tsp cardamom powder / elaichi optional

1/2 tsp oil /ghee

Ingredients for modak pastry

3/4 cup flour (mix plain flour and wholewheat flour in equal quantity)

1 tsp semolina

1 1/2 tbsp oil

1/4 cup water (or a little more)

Pinch of salt

Instructions for the filling

Heat oil in a frying pan and melt jaggery in it. Add in the poppy seeds, nutmeg powder, and cardamom powder. Cook for a few minutes. Combine shredded coconut with jaggery and mix thoroughly. Let it cook for a total of 5 minutes.

Instructions for pastry

Combine the dry ingredients for the pastry with oil in a bowl. Gradually incorporate water to prepare a modak dough of medium stiffness. Take the divided mixture and use a rolling pin to shape them into small, equal-sized circles. Add a tablespoon of filling in the centre of each dough circle and hold it in your hand. Gently fold the edges of each modak between your fingers and close the loop by slowly rotating it, just like you would with any dumpling. Brush the modak with oil and cook in an air fryer for 10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Brush oil on again and cook for 10-12 minutes. Allow to reach room temperature, then transfer to airtight container.

CHOCOLATE MODAK

Kids particularly love chocolate modak. So why not get them involved in making these?

Ingredients

1-½ cup mawa

1 tbsp ghee

⅓ cup sugar powdered, as per taste

Instructions

Heat a non-stick pan. Add ghee, mawa, and powdered sugar. Stir the mixture constantly while cooking on low heat until it becomes semi solid. Set it aside to cool down. When cooled slightly, you can shape by stuffing into modak moulds. Sprinkle dry cocoa over.

