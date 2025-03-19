Kim and Khloe in India: A horror story

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the latest episode of The Kardashians (Season 6, Episode 6), Kim and Khloe jet off to India for the Ambani wedding, giving us 48 hours of pure, unfiltered Kardashian chaos – because why spend a week soaking in a country’s culture when you can just breeze through it between diamonds, gold and glam sessions?

Let’s break down the most iconic moments in true desi satire style.

1. Aladdin, is that you?

Kim, in all her wisdom, compared their trip to a local marketplace with Aladdin stealing bread in the Arab city, Agraba. Yes, because when you think of India, your mind obviously goes straight to animated street theft from a fictional Middle Eastern setting. It’s a take so profoundly ignorant yet shockingly common that you almost have to admire its resilience in Western media. Kim and Khloe in India

Kim and Khloe graced India with their presence for all of two days – because if you’ve seen one bazaar and attended one billionaire’s wedding, you’ve basically experienced the entire subcontinent. Their tight schedule meant no time for spicy street food adventures, Bollywood dance numbers, or getting lost in Mumbai traffic (a true rite of passage).

Before stepping out in her custom Manish Malhotra ensemble, Kim, ever the perfectionist, asked the designer if her outfit was “too booby.” His response? “Too busy?” The miscommunication was both hilarious and revealing – Malhotra, a man who has spent decades adorning Bollywood divas, was clearly unprepared for Kardashian-level cleavage concerns.

2. To-may-to / to-mah-to

The sisters bravely ventured into what they called a “marketplace” (bless them) in high heels and dresses that had the mobility of a straitjacket. Because if you’re not teetering through uneven roads in Louboutins while trying to bargain for souvenirs, did you even experience local shopping?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trudging through busy Mumbai streets, Kim declared, “I don’t do random dogs.” Bold statement in a country where street dogs are as common as traffic jams. That’s like visiting America and saying, “I don’t do guns.” Good luck with that.

3. The Ambani effect

Kim called Nita Ambani the “Kris Jenner of the Ambani family,” and honestly? Facts. If anyone embodies the power of an empire-building matriarch, it’s Nita Ambani. Between orchestrating a wedding more extravagant than a Game of Thrones set and running a conglomerate, she truly is the desi momager.

Isha Ambani told the sisters, “The best part about this wedding is that you guys came.” Okay, Isha, sure. The multi-million dollar décor, Bollywood performances, and the general magnificence of an Ambani wedding are nothing compared to the Kardashian presence. Also, since when did Isha start speaking like Sonam Kapoor?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

4. A quick spiritual pit-stop

Despite their whirlwind visit, Kim and Khloe took time to visit a temple with Jay Shetty, where they fed children in need. A genuinely sweet moment – though one can’t help but wonder if Jay Shetty is on a secret mission to guide every celebrity to their spiritual awakening.

5. The poorest wedding in the world

Ironically, Kim lost a diamond from the heavy neckpiece she was wearing and moved on without a care in the world. Wish we could relate to that! With diamonds practically falling from the sky at this wedding, the real winners were the venue sweepers. Imagine just casually picking up loose diamonds on your shift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Khloe: “We don’t know what to expect, we don’t know how these traditional weddings are – we just know we have to be on time.”

Someone should have told them that IST (Indian Standard Time) is more of a gentle suggestion than an actual deadline. Showing up an hour late? You’re early.

And just like that, the Kardashians departed as swiftly as they arrived, leaving behind an episode filled with peak delusion, culture shocks, and secondhand embarrassment. But hey, at least they got their content!

Read Also: Ambani wedding: ‘Pomp’ing up the jam