Indian films and series releasing in January 2026

Reading Time: 4 minutes

January marks the beginning of new stories-both in life and on the big screen. From charming comedies to gripping adventures, this month invites moviegoers to start the year with unforgettable experiences.

Border 2 (In Cinemas)

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is an epic war drama and a highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border directed by JP Dutta. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, alongside Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana. Border 2 will hit theatres just in time for the Republic Day weekend, promising a cinematic spectacle filled with intense action and patriotism.

Releasing- 23 January 2026

Jana Nayagan (In Cinemas)

Jana Nayagan (People’s Hero) is the film that will set the screen on fire in 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, this action thriller brings Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bollywood’s own Bobby Deol into an explosive mix. But what makes this movie even more exciting? It’s Vijay’s final film before he steps into politics, making it a historic moment for his fans. With a gripping political drama, fierce action, and a powerful cast, this is the film you won’t want to miss. Music lovers can surely watch it for Anirudh Ravichander’s (Why This Kolaveri Di fame) electrifying music.

Releasing- 9 January 2026

Rahu Ketu (In Cinemas)

The poster of Rahu Ketu already has us hooked with its bold and intriguing tagline: “Is mahine badlegi aapki dasha aur disha”. If you’re a fan of Fukrey, you’re in for a treat! Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reunite for this fun-filled comedy, joined by Shalini Pandey. Written and directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu mixes folklore with contemporary humour, creating a unique cinematic experience that’s both entertaining and fresh. The film also features a stellar supporting cast including Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha.

Releasing- 16 January 2026

Ikkis (In Cinemas)

Ikkis was earlier slated for December 2025 release but now it will release a week later in cinemas on January 1, 2026. The movie will mark the last screen appearance of the legendary movie star, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 2025. The actor has played the role of the father of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film is a war-drama based on a true story. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in his first major role after Archies that was released on Netflix.

Releasing- 1 January 2026

The Raja Saab (In Cinemas)

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience with The Raja Saab, starring pan-Indian superstar Prabhas in his first full-fledged Tamil horror film, marking an exciting genre shift in his career. Directed by Maruthi, the film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. The promotional trailer, featuring Prabhas in spine-chilling supernatural scenes, has already sparked immense excitement. As Prabhas steps into this uncharted territory, fans are eagerly awaiting a cinematic treat that could redefine his star power in the horror genre.

Releasing- 9 January 2026

Mayasabha (In Cinemas)

In a forgotten, decaying theater, Jaaved Jaaferi plays a once-successful film mogul now living with his son in isolation. The theater, once a symbol of his dreams, now reflects the ruins of his past. But their quiet world is shattered when two strangers unexpectedly arrive, bringing with them a dark twist. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad, Mayasabha is a psychological thriller that dives deep into the mind of a man struggling to escape his haunted past. Alongside Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle, this film explores the unsettling events that unfold when reality starts to slip away. It’s a chilling journey into a world where nothing is what it seems. Indian films in January 2026

Releasing- 16 January 2026

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos (In Cinemas)

In Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, a quirky dark spy comedy, we step into the unpredictable world of Patel, a man caught between danger, mystery, and unexpected humour. Directed by Vir Das, the popular stand-up comedian and actor making his directorial debut along with Kavi Shastri, this film promises to be a rollercoaster of laughs and suspense. Vir Das stars in the lead role, supported by Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Jemima Dunn, each bringing their unique flair to the screen. Adding to the excitement are the highly-anticipated guest appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Releasing- 16 January 2026

One Two Cha Cha Chaa (In Cinemas)

If you are in a mood to watch some comedy this new year, One Two Cha Cha Chaa can be a good pick. In the high-energy world of One Two Cha Cha Chaa, laughter and action collide in a rollercoaster ride of fun, thrill, and drama. Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur, this upcoming Hindi comedy action drama promises to be a vibrant mix of hilarious antics and dialogues. The film features a powerhouse cast, with Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nyra Banerjee, each bringing their unique charm to this crazy ride. The recently released teaser has already generated a buzz, with audiences eagerly anticipating the film’s playful yet thrilling journey. Indian films in January 2026

Releasing- 16 January 2026

Haunted – Ghosts of the past 3D (In Cinemas)

In the spine-chilling world of ghosts, terror lurks around every corner. Directed by Vikram Bhatt and Manish P. Chavan, this supernatural horror film takes us deep into the heart of a forgotten mansion, where a couple’s new home quickly becomes a nightmare. Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in the lead roles, alongside Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat, the film dives into a dark history of spirits that haunt the mansion, bringing with them tales of twisted pasts and unsettling secrets. As they encounter the ghosts of previous owners, their lives spiral into a fight for survival. Indian films in January 2026

Releasing – 30th January 2026

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (NETFLIX)

After a powerful performance in Haq , Emraan Hashmi returns in Neeraj Pandey’s Taskaree, stepping into the role of Superintendent Meena, a sharp, no-nonsense customs officer operating at the frontline of a growing national threat. Stationed at one of the country’s most sensitive checkpoints, Meena leads an elite task force entrusted with a high-stakes mission: to curb the alarming rise in contraband trafficking and dismantle the sprawling international syndicate run by elusive global crime boss Bada Choudhary.

Releasing – 14th January 2026

Read more: Indian cinema in 2025: A year of spectacle, spirit and storytelling