Indian films and series releasing in February 2026

February 2026 is a month of love on the big screen, from swoon-worthy romances and heart-throbbing thrillers to epic tales of loyalty and courage. With comedies, sequels, and historical dramas joining the mix, this Valentine’s season promises stories that will make you laugh, swoon, and cheer all in one cinematic ride. Indian films in February 2026

VADH 2 (In cinemas)

Vadh 2 takes viewers back to the dark and serious world that made the first film special, with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta once again in lead roles. The film is a spiritual sequel, telling a new story with new characters while keeping the same strong emotions and moral questions. At its pre-release screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), it was noticed for its simple storytelling and powerful performances, creating interest in it as a thoughtful crime drama.

Releasing 6 Feb

BHABIJI GHAR PAR HAIN: FUN ON THE RUN (In cinemas)

India’s most loved neighbourhood comedy jumps out of the living room and onto the big screen. Directed by Shashank Bali, the film reunites fan-favourite characters played by Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava, while adding fresh chaos with stars like Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). Together, they turn a daily-soap sensation into a theatrical laugh riot.

Releasing 6 Feb

O’ ROMEO (In cinemas)

Director Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor reunite after previous hits Kaminey and Haider. Expect the mixing of deep emotions with complex stories, as this film explores themes of love, obsession, and conflict through a dark and romantic perspective.

Releasing 13 Feb

TU YAA MAIN (In cinemas)

This romantic survival thriller stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Two influencers, their innocent meeting quickly spirals into danger when they are trapped in a remote location. Their fight for survival intensifies when they encounter a bloodthirsty crocodile. Will they be able to trust each other to work towards an escape?

Releasing 13 Feb

DO DEEWANE SEHER MEIN (In cinemas)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur star in lead roles in this film directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in a bustling Indian city, the film follows two young people whose chance meeting sparks a modern romance shaped by careers, personal baggage and the pressures of urban life, as their bond is tested by real-world choices.

Releasing 20 Feb

VEER MURARBAJI (In cinemas)

If you love historical dramas, this one should be on your watchlist for Indian films in February 2026. Directed by Ajay and Anirudh Arekar, the film brings to life the legendary bravery of Murarbaji Deshpande, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal warriors. Featuring Ankit Mohan as Murarbaji, Sourabh Raaj Jain as Shivaji Maharaj, Dipika Chikhlia as Jijabai, and Arun Govil as Shahaji Bhonsle, the movie promises a grand spectacle of loyalty and sacrifice. Set against the thrilling backdrop of 17th-century Maratha history, it’s perfect for anyone who loves epic stories of courage and heroism.

Releasing 19 Feb





THE KERALA STORY 2 (In cinemas)

This one’s is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Indian films in February 2026. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film serves as a follow-up to the much-debated 2023 hit The Kerala Story. The sequel promises to widen the lens, delving deeper into hard-hitting narratives that the makers claim remain largely unexplored. With its intense tone, socially charged themes, and a storytelling approach that leans into realism rather than spectacle, expect this one to spark conversations well beyond cinema halls.

Releasing 27 Feb

Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani (In cinemas)

Sanjay Bishnoi is Pinaki, a marginalized manhole cleaner, and Eshita Singh as Mariyam, a struggling vegetable vendor. Their delicate and unconventional love story grows through secret, fleeting meetings during their daily commute – moments that become their only escape from harsh social realities. When Mariyam suddenly stops appearing, Pinaki is thrust into an emotionally intense and physically dangerous search to find her. The film moves beyond romance to become a stark social commentary, using personal loss and longing to reflect systemic injustice.

Releasing 6 Feb

Viyaah Kartaare Da (In cinemas)

Indian weddings are a whirlwind of joy, chaos, drama, and unforgettable moments. This Punjabi film directed by the master of laughs Smeep Kang, captures all the madness in a riotous celebration of love, family, and everything that makes our weddings so wildly entertaining. The film stars Gippy Grewal as the charming yet conflicted Kartar, and Nimrat Khaira as the enchanting love interest. Vibrant dance numbers, family drama, romance, humour – expect all the infectious energy of a traditional Punjabi shaadi.

Releasing 27 Feb

Karikaada (In cinemas)

This pan-India romantic action-adventure follows Kaada, born into a hunting legacy, whose life is transformed by love. Led by Kaad Nataraj – who also wrote the story – and directed by Gilli Venkatesh, the film’s title teaser has already captivated, promising a blend of high-octane adventure, music and emotional storytelling. With a multilingual soundtrack, Karikaada will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Releasing 6 Feb

Shelter Home (In cinemas)

Here’s a gripping story about a young woman whose sister gets trapped in a corrupt shelter home, run by a ruthless owner and supported by powerful politicians. Determined to save her sister and the other girls, she teams up with a brave CBI officer to uncover the truth, face danger, and fight for justice. Directed and written by Kumar Neeraj, the film promises intense drama, thrilling investigation, and powerful messages about courage and justice – all while shining a light on the hidden problems of institutions meant to protect the vulnerable.

Releasing 20 Feb

Godaan (In cinemas)

What happens when cow named Surbhi enters the life of a hard-core scientist? Can the presence of a simple animal truly transform his beliefs and lead him to explore the deep wisdom behind Panchgavya-based medicine, and sustainable living? Directed by Vinod Kumar Chaudhary and Ameet Prajapati, Godaan follows a scientist who starts to see life differently when he begins to learn about traditional practices and the wisdom of nature. As he spends more time with Surbhi, he uncovers the healing powers of cow products and how they can help people live in a more sustainable and healthy way.

Releasing 6 Feb

