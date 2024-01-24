Indian-based documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’ nominated for Oscar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The documentary film ‘To Kill a Tiger’, directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, has been nominated for the upcoming edition of the Oscar awards. The film has been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The fellow nominees are ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, ‘The Eternal Memory’, ‘Four Daughters’, and ‘20 Days in Mariupol’.

‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows the story of a family in Jharkhand, India, who are campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was brutally raped. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September 2022. It had its American premiere at the Lighthouse International Film Festival in June 2023.

TO KILL A TIGER has been nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Feature Documentary! We are grateful to the Documentary Branch of The Academy for honoring this story of resilience and justice. #StandWithHer pic.twitter.com/We0Iqs8aCP — To Kill a Tiger (@tokillatigerdoc) January 23, 2024

The film’s official website states about the story, “Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child”.

“Gender equity and justice within India have been central to my work over the past decade,” Nisha Pahuja told Variety Magazine in August 2023.

“With ‘To Kill a Tiger’, I encountered a story that simply had to be told because of the bravery, honesty and resilience of the family at the heart of it.”

True story – these are your Documentary Feature nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkkyHDPK8X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel are executive producers of the documentary.

“I’m grateful for Mindy and Dev’s belief in this film and its capacity to empower and serve as a catalyst for change while building on the work of many activists and organizations. Our mission is to ensure this family and these issues are given the platform they deserve,” Nisha Pahuja told Variety.

The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday 10 March at 4:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

