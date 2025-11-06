HomeWorld opens largest display village in South West Sydney

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HomeWorld, Australia’s largest new home building co-operative, has officially opened its newest display village at Oran Park –the largest in South West Sydney and second only to HomeWorld Box Hill as the biggest in NSW.

Representing a major milestone for both HomeWorld and the region, the new HomeWorld Oran Park brings together over 100 display homes from 33 of NSW’s leading builders. The village offers families, first-home buyers, and down-sizers the opportunity to explore the latest in new home design, compare builders, and find inspiration for their home-building journey…all in one convenient location.

HomeWorld CEO Phil Jones said the opening reflects HomeWorld’s strong and ongoing commitment to Sydney’s South West and the growing Oran Park community.

“HomeWorld Oran Park marks a new era for us, one that embraces the incredible growth and opportunity across South West Sydney,” Mr Jones said.

“Our purpose has always been simple: to help people who are thinking about building a new home in NSW. This new village is a place where visitors can discover new designs to suit every lifestyle, from family homes and duplexes to multi-generational living and knockdown rebuild options.”

Mr Jones also acknowledged the partnership and vision of Greenfields Development Company, the developers behind Oran Park.

“Oran Park is an outstanding example of thoughtful, sustainable community development, and we’re proud to be part of its continued evolution. Together with Greenfields and our builders, we’re creating a destination that supports the next generation of home builders and local families.”HomeWorld’s Board, Management, and Builders officially celebrated the village opening with a VIP event on 22 October, ahead of a Community Grand Opening on Sunday 26 October from 10am to 3pm.

The Community Opening will be a vibrant, family-friendly celebration featuring:

A special Land Expo : visitors can hear directly from leading developers including Stockland , Cameron Brae/Birling Development , and Greenfields Development Company about current and upcoming land releases, masterplans, and promotions (available only on 26 October )

Free family entertainment including face painting, balloon art, and hair braiding

Sporting legends including NSW cricket all-rounder Chris Green and NSW Swifts netball star Teigan O’Shannassy

The Colorbond® Van for design inspiration and building ideas

Builder sales teams and knockdown rebuild specialists on site across all homes

Prizes and giveaways , including the chance to spin to win $2,000 in gift vouchers with KIIS FM, plus free HomeWorld bags, coffee, and ice cream for the first 200 guests

Food and drinks from the HomeWorld Café , Narellan Rotary Club BBQ , and local food trucks

Free health checks with the Heartbeat of Football Foundation and Andy Paschalidis

Located in the heart of Sydney’s rapidly growing South West, HomeWorld Oran Park is set to become a key destination for anyone thinking about building- whether you’re planning a knockdown rebuild, exploring home design ideas, or simply looking for inspiration.

*This is a sponsored post.

