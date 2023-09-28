HomeWorld Leppington opens for business

Reading Time: 3 minutes

HomeWorld, Australia’s biggest building co-operative that develops and manages display villages for 50 leading builders, has officially opened its newest display village in Leppington, Sydney.

Situated on the corner of Emerald Hills Boulevard and Farmer Street Leppington, this new display village showcases over 90 different home designs and the latest in design trends from over 30 leading builders, providing a convenient destination for anyone who is thinking about building to find their perfect home design.

HomeWorld CEO Phil Jones said: “This is our 3rd HomeWorld display village in the South West, and we will continue to commit to this growing region with future villages already being planned and developed. Our first display village in South West Sydney was at the Hermitage in Gledswood Hills and it showcased 58 display homes. Our previous village here in Leppington had 60 display homes and this new village boasts 94 brand new homes to explore. HomeWorld Leppington is a premier destination for display homes, providing people in the south-west and the greater Sydney regions with a place to be inspired and to discover their new home building options.”

“The 30+ leading builders here at the new HomeWorld Leppington showcase a range of designs that can suit different lifestyles and budgets”.

“Whether you are looking to do a knock down and rebuild , or you have secured a new block of land in Sydney, the Builder’s here at HomeWorld Leppington have sales consultants on site ready to help you find a design that will work for your land and your needs.”

“With so much on offer, we encourage everyone to come down and take a look at the new village, explore display homes, talk to the builders and compare home designs and promotions said Jones. The village, which has been open to preview since last year, is now open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. To find builders, display homes, village maps and more information, please visit: https:// www.homeworld.com.au/locations/leppington/

About HomeWorld

Since its establishment in 1986, HomeWorld has grown to a cooperative of more than 50-member builders across NSW, with 5 villages in operation across NSW with two more villages in development/construction phase.

HomeWorld are proud Major Sponsors of Sydney Thunder BBL and WBBL, as well as Naming Sponsors of the HomeWorld Thunder Nation Cup.

For more information, please visit homeworld.com.au

READ ALSO: Building your dream ‘green’ home