Hey Senator Price, here’s how Indian Australians really voted

There’s been a lot of half-truths and misinformation about Indian Australians bandied around as of late. As Australia’s fastest growing migrant group, we proudly exercise our political rights in this country, so it’s frustrating to see others take aim at this, be it through spreading false facts and figures or just plain racism. Indian Australian voter trends

In light of the ongoing debate within the Liberal Party about the Indian community’s voting patterns, Indian Link wants to set the record straight with statistics from its community election surveys, which we’ve conducted ahead of each of the past three Federal Elections.

An analysis of the results of Indian Link’s 2025 election survey, 2022 election survey and 2019 election survey is also available.

Run online in the weeks leading up to the polls, these surveys have consistently provided accurate snapshots of how Indian Australians are likely to vote. The results have, in large part, mirrored the final outcomes and major national trends, reinforcing the reliability of the data.

Equally, Indian Australians have been politically active as candidates across all major parties, representing a broader shift in the nation’s political and cultural landscape, as documented by Indian Link in the lead up to the 2025 election.

Rajni Luthra, Editor of Indian Link, says these figures directly contradict Senator Jacinta Price’s controversial claim that 85% of Indian-Australians vote Labor.

“These surveys reflect the growing political engagement of Indian Australians. Far from being a monolithic bloc, the community demonstrates diversity in its political preferences, often aligning closely with broader national outcomes.” Indian Australian voter trends

Indian Link is proud to provide this unique perspective on one of Australia’s fastest-growing migrant communities and will continue to track and report on their role in shaping Australia’s political landscape, as we have consistently done over our 30 years of publication.

