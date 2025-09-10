“Does Jacinta Price have so little faith in the electoral process?”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pawan Luthra, Indian Link CEO has spoken on ABC News today, calling for an official apology from Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

“I’d like to ask Jacinta Price – do you truly have so little faith in Australia’s electoral processes? To suggest that Indian migrants were “brought in” by Labor purely to manipulate votes, questions both their legitimacy, and Australia’s democratic integrity. That isn’t just careless – you’re casting suspicion on a whole community, and undermining trust in national institutions.” During her ABC interview last week, Senator Price claimed that “large numbers” of Indians were being allowed to migrate to Australia because the community “votes for Labor.”

While she later told Sky News that she has “great relationships” with Indians in her electorate, she doubled down by adding that “mass migration is of huge concern.” Luthra says this is not good enough. He argues that scapegoating a migrant community in the national debate is both irresponsible and damaging, and only a formal apology can restore confidence and respect.

At a time when multicultural harmony is central to Australia’s identity, voices like Luthra’s remind us that migrant communities should not be used as political bargaining chips.