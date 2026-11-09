Harman Foundation launches new community helpline campaign

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The Harman Foundation launched its HF HOPE Line Community Awareness Campaign in collaboration with 1800RESPECT at the Busways Glendenning Depot in Western Sydney in late October.

The campaign carries a simple but important message: hope is a call away.

Harinder Kaur OAM, CEO and Co-Founder of Harman Foundation, said the campaign was designed to help people recognise that support is available before difficulties become more serious. “These messages hope to build awareness about healthy relationships, domestic, family and sexual violence support services, encourage early help-seeking, and strengthen relationships across multicultural communities,” she said. “Connecting with individuals and families is vital as they may otherwise be hesitant to seek assistance because of fear, stigma, language barriers, or being able to find available services.”

The campaign will connect to their audience via community buses, shopping centre digital screens, multilingual flyers, social media and videos, and community engagement.

Two buses will display the message across Riverstone, Schofields, The Ponds and Stanhope Gardens areas for 43 weeks.

Twelve digital screens will display support information at shopping centres. Information resources will be available to help people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds access support. Flyers have been produced in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Tamil.

Local community leaders united with the Harman Foundation to encourage prevention, awareness and early help-seeking. More than twenty promotional videos have been produced, featuring well-known personalities who will help amplify the campaign’s message through social media and encourage community members to seek support when needed. Maninder Singh, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Harman Foundation, officially opened the event, warmly welcoming Warren Kirby MP, Member for Riverstone; Stephen Bali MP, Member for Blacktown; Councillor Dorothy Del Villar of Blacktown City Council; Superintendent Joyce from Riverstone Police Area Command; Lauren Zevgitis and representatives of 1800RESPECT and Telstra Health, alongside community leaders, volunteers and guests.

Simran Gulati, Harman Foundation’s Brand Ambassador, has helped to reinforce the campaign’s message of compassion, awareness and encouraging people to seek support without fear or judgement.

Since its launch in 2013, Harman Foundation has stayed true to purpose: to create hope and empower lives. They are beloved in the South Asian community, known for their passionate service to women and children seeking practical support and shelter from domestic, sexual, and family violence. They approached 1800RESPECT as the organisation noticed many people in multicultural communities were still unaware of the national hotline.

“We wanted people to have one trusted number that they could call at any time. Once they contact 1800RESPECT, they can be directed to the most appropriate services, including organisations like ours,” says Harinder.

The collaboration evolved into a large community awareness campaign targeting Western Sydney, particularly the rapidly growing Riverstone area, where many new migrants and young families are settling. Funding came through the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, supported by local MP Warren Kirby, providing $18,310 for the initiative.

“We don’t have the resources that large organisations have, however there are things we can do that they simply can’t,” Harinder stated. “We fill practical gaps, particularly within multicultural communities. National services can listen and guide people in the right direction, but they can’t always walk alongside them through the process. We provide practical support, culturally informed guidance, and, most importantly, we speak people’s languages and understand their experiences firsthand.”

Harinder feels success comes down to one quality: trust. “The beauty of what we do is that we work from the heart. We don’t need elaborate explanations. People trust us because they can see what we’re doing. We become aunties, sisters, family members, because people feel understood. That’s what makes the difference.”

That trust has been built over years of transparent leadership and authentic community engagement.

“I never feel I have to justify what we do. We connect with people as human beings first. I always ask myself: if I were in this situation, what support would I need?”

HARMAN FOUNDATION HF HOPE LINE

24/7 Multicultural DFSV Helpline & Support Service

Call: 1800 116 675

Text: 0414 016 828

Website: harmanfoundation.org.au

1800RESPECT

National Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Counselling Service

Call: 1800 737 732

Text: 0458 737 732

Online chat and video call: www.1800RESPECT.org.au

READ ALSO: Harman Foundation’s HER House, a refuge for South-Asian women